Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Admiral Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:32 2022-09-21 am EDT
2172.50 GBX   +0.95%
09/17'Ukraine has fundamentally changed modern warfare' -NATO official
RE
09/16Sanctions hamper Russia's ability to make advanced weapons -NATO
RE
09/16Sanctions hamper Russia's ability to make advanced weapons, NATO says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Admiral : Pioneer announces strategic investment in the UK's leading mobility subscription platform provider, Wagonex

09/21/2022 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Admiral Group's venture building business Admiral Pioneer is pleased to announce that its first strategic investment will be into Wagonex, the UK's leading mobility subscription platform provider.

Wagonex, which launched in 2016, designs, builds, and manages flexible, all-inclusive technology automotive subscriptions which enable vehicle suppliers to offer subscription options direct to consumers. Wagonex provides a seamless end-to-end customer journey, with an automated credit decision engine creating flexible contracts inclusive of road tax, insurance, breakdown cover, and servicing.

This investment will support Wagonex as it continues to rapidly scale in the UK with the benefit of Admiral Pioneer's experience in scaling early-stage businesses. Wagonex has delivered more than 120 per cent of year-on-year growth as their consumer facing subscription offer gains popularity.

Wagonex has also launched a number of white label platforms for notable brands, such as Volkswagen's CUPRA, as suppliers look to capitalise on consumer demand. This investment supports Admiral Group's ambition to diversify and enhance its digital proposition and extend into new mobility trends. It will also provide the Group, which already provides short-term motor insurance, with insight into the specific insurance needs of vehicles provided to customers on a subscription basis.

Emma Huntington, CEO, Admiral Pioneer, added: "Our aim is to support long-term diversification by identifying new markets and ventures where our existing strengths and knowledge give us a competitive advantage.

"We believe that Wagonex's best-in-class technology and strong position in the rapidly expanding car subscription market makes it a perfect fit for our first strategic investment. We look forward to working closely with Toby and the team as they continue to expand Wagonex in the UK and beyond."

Toby Kernon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Wagonex, said: "We're delighted that Admiral Pioneer has chosen Wagonex as its first strategic investment. This not only demonstrates the strength of our business and technology but also the exciting market opportunity with the car subscription market predicted to be valued at up to $30 billion globally by 2030.

"This will allow us to build on our strong UK position and continue to play a leading role in this rapidly growing market, which is changing how the world drives and owns vehicles." In addition to its strategic investment in Wagonex, Admiral Pioneer has launched short term car insurance and insurance for tradespeople in the UK; and fleet insurance for SMEs in France.

Disclaimer

Admiral Group plc published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 10:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
09/17'Ukraine has fundamentally changed modern warfare' -NATO official
RE
09/16Sanctions hamper Russia's ability to make advanced weapons -NATO
RE
09/16Sanctions hamper Russia's ability to make advanced weapons, NATO says
RE
09/15Berenberg Maintains Admiral at Buy, Trims PT
MT
09/09A MESSAGE FROM OUR GROUP CEO ON THE :
PU
09/09Barclays Lifts Admiral PT, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
09/07UBS Upgrades Admiral to Buy from Neutral, Boosts PT
MT
09/02Block listing Interim Review
GL
09/02Block listing Interim Review
GL
09/02Wang On Properties Unit Sells Star Moral Stake to Sky Plaza for $71 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 826 M 942 M 942 M
Net income 2022 407 M 464 M 464 M
Net Debt 2022 252 M 287 M 287 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 7,71%
Capitalization 6 344 M 7 235 M 7 235 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,99x
EV / Sales 2023 7,22x
Nbr of Employees 11 317
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Admiral Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2 152,00 GBX
Average target price 2 328,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milena Mondini de Focatiis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Non-Executive Chairman
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Jean C. Park Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-31.83%7 235
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION21.87%73 173
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED32.50%23 916
TRYG A/S1.18%14 089
PORTO SEGURO S.A.9.46%2 832
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION-40.52%1 748