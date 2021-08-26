Admiral : colleagues volunteer at All Creatures Great and Small

A group of Admiral colleagues have used the company's Give a Day volunteer initiative to support All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, Cwmbran.

Admiral's Give a Day volunteering initiative gives its employees two days paid leave to volunteer for charities or organisations on their choice.

The group of colleagues from Admiral's Claims department spent the day caring for animals, cleaning enclosures and maintaining the grounds.

Catherine Hobden from Admiral's Claims department said, 'Animal welfare is a cause close to our hearts. The sanctuary relies heavily on volunteers to support the vital work they do in the community and we're so proud to be able to contribute. Using our volunteer time from Admiral made coming together as a team to support the charity so much easier and we can't wait to plan another visit soon.'

All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary based in South-East Wales since 1992. The sanctuary operates a programme of rehabilitation and re-homing of injured, abused, unwanted and orphaned animals.