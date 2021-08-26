Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Admiral Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/26 05:25:14 am
3668 GBX   +0.52%
05:11aADMIRAL : colleagues volunteer at All Creatures Great and Small
PU
08/25Today on Wall Street: Records keep piling up
08/25ANALYST RECOMMENDATONS : Asos, Beazley, Factset, Hiscox, Next...
Admiral : colleagues volunteer at All Creatures Great and Small

08/26/2021
A group of Admiral colleagues have used the company's Give a Day volunteer initiative to support All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, Cwmbran.

Admiral's Give a Day volunteering initiative gives its employees two days paid leave to volunteer for charities or organisations on their choice.

The group of colleagues from Admiral's Claims department spent the day caring for animals, cleaning enclosures and maintaining the grounds.

Catherine Hobden from Admiral's Claims department said, 'Animal welfare is a cause close to our hearts. The sanctuary relies heavily on volunteers to support the vital work they do in the community and we're so proud to be able to contribute. Using our volunteer time from Admiral made coming together as a team to support the charity so much easier and we can't wait to plan another visit soon.'

All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary based in South-East Wales since 1992. The sanctuary operates a programme of rehabilitation and re-homing of injured, abused, unwanted and orphaned animals.

Disclaimer

Admiral Group plc published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 09:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 810 M 1 113 M 1 113 M
Net income 2021 797 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
Net Debt 2021 175 M 241 M 241 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 8,12%
Capitalization 10 628 M 14 577 M 14 603 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 11 445
Free-Float 69,6%
