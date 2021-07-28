Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Admiral Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Admiral : recognised for looking after its people during pandemic

07/28/2021 | 06:34am EDT
Admiral has achieved Gold Status again in the Healthy Working Wales Awards from NHS Wales. Recently having been reassessed for this award, the judges commended Admiral on the work it did on health and wellbeing for its people during the pandemic.

Admiral employs over 7,500 people in South Wales and during 2020 they implemented their 'Covid-19 Unavailable to work scheme' which allowed colleagues to take leave for hours they were unavailable to work and ensured that no one furloughed.

For people who worked during the start of the pandemic in April and May 2020, when others were unable to, Admiral gave them two days extra annual leave as a thank you for their hard work during this time. Hundreds of its people were also given extra holidays at the end of the year.

Admiral even went as far as extending its Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) to employee's dependents. The EAP entitles all colleagues and their dependents to free 24-hour help such as receiving information and support about over the phone, on a range of issues such as stress and family matters.

Admiral's Head of People Services, Rhian Langham, said 'People are at the heart of Admiral and so we wanted to continue to let them know that despite what's going on in the world, we can do those little things that make a big difference to people's lives. We have had a deliberate focus on health and wellbeing throughout the past year and a half and I'm so proud that this has been recognised with the achievement of this Gold Level Award.'

Admiral employees raised hundreds of thousands of pounds during the pandemic. Admiral's Stay at Home Half Marathon, where hundreds of its people took part in running marathons in their gardens or from home during lockdown, raised over £32,000 alone for the Intensive Care Society. They have now taken part in three Stay at Home marathons to date, the second one raised money for Ty Hafan and the third for Indian colleagues.

Healthy Working Wales assessor Ava Fine said,

'What a pleasure it was to learn how much health and wellbeing has not only been maintained but has progressed further to meet the challenges that the pandemic has driven your organisation.

Admiral has for many years had a focus of support for its employees, but it seems as if the pandemic has acted as a catalyst for a sea change in relation to planning for health and wellbeing; it is good to see that good can still come out of such difficult situations'

Disclaimer

Admiral Group plc published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:33:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 803 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
Net income 2021 685 M 950 M 950 M
Net Debt 2021 220 M 305 M 305 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 8,04%
Capitalization 9 774 M 13 567 M 13 567 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 11 445
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Admiral Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 3 356,00 GBX
Average target price 2 823,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milena Mondini de Focatiis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Non-Executive Chairman
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Matt Wintle Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC15.49%13 567
THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-3.03%56 109
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED5.28%17 660
TRYG A/S4.34%16 237
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION17.45%3 395
PORTO SEGURO S.A.4.55%3 177