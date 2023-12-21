(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Berenberg cuts Admiral to 'hold' (buy) - price target 2,961 (2,543) pence

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Barclays cuts Drax price target to 1,060 (1,070) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Jefferies raises Ibstock price target to 150 (127) pence - 'hold'

----------

RBC raises IntegraFin price target to 280 (240) pence - 'sector perform'

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.