(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday:
FTSE 100
Berenberg cuts Admiral to 'hold' (buy) - price target 2,961 (2,543) pence
FTSE 250
Barclays cuts Drax price target to 1,060 (1,070) pence - 'overweight'
Jefferies raises Ibstock price target to 150 (127) pence - 'hold'
RBC raises IntegraFin price target to 280 (240) pence - 'sector perform'
