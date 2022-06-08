Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Admiral Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:11 2022-06-08 am EDT
2247.00 GBX   -0.66%
09:05aDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
02:46aWH Smith Names Admiral Group Exec As Chair Designate
MT
02:16aDirectorate change
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/08/2022 | 09:05am EDT
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameWilliam Roberts
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 25 May 2022.
c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
USD$28.69410
d)Aggregated information



  • Aggregated value
  • Price
N/A (Single Transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2022-06-07
f)Place of the transactionNew York Stock Exchange (NYSE)


All news about ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
09:05aDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
02:46aWH Smith Names Admiral Group Exec As Chair Designate
MT
02:16aDirectorate change
GL
06/07Directorate change
GL
06/07Directorate change
AQ
05/13Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
05/05ADMIRAL GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
05/05ADMIRAL GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29Annual Report and Accounts (ESEF compliant format)
GL
04/29ADMIRAL : FY21 ESEF Financial Statements
PU
Analyst Recommendations on ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 869 M 1 093 M 1 093 M
Net income 2022 442 M 556 M 556 M
Net Debt 2022 252 M 317 M 317 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 7,52%
Capitalization 6 668 M 8 386 M 8 386 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,96x
EV / Sales 2023 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 11 317
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Admiral Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2 262,00 GBX
Average target price 2 778,79 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milena Mondini de Focatiis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Non-Executive Chairman
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Justine Juliette Alice Roberts Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-28.35%8 386
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION16.97%70 881
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED23.70%22 338
TRYG A/S-0.03%15 107
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION-8.80%2 676
PORTO SEGURO S.A.-6.50%2 515