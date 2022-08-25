|
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
|a)
|Name
|Milena Mondini de Focatiis (CEO/PDMR)
Geraint Jones (CFO/PDMR)
Cristina Nestares (CEO UK Insurance/PDMR)
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|As above
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Admiral Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of 81 shares each under the Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan (SIP)
|c)
|Prices(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|GBP 22.25
|81
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24.08.2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Award of shares occurred outside a trading venue
|
|All news about ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
826 M
974 M
974 M
|Net income 2022
|
406 M
479 M
479 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
252 M
297 M
297 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|16,5x
|Yield 2022
|7,41%
|
|Capitalization
|
6 615 M
7 806 M
7 806 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|8,32x
|EV / Sales 2023
|7,52x
|Nbr of Employees
|11 317
|Free-Float
|76,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|2 244,00 GBX
|Average target price
|2 294,82 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|2,26%