  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Admiral Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:41 2022-08-25 am EDT
2199.50 GBX   -1.98%
Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/25/2022 | 05:16am EDT
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameMilena Mondini de Focatiis (CEO/PDMR)

Geraint Jones (CFO/PDMR)

Cristina Nestares (CEO UK Insurance/PDMR)

2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusAs above
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAward of 81 shares each under the Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan (SIP)
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP 22.2581
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction24.08.2022
f)Place of the transactionAward of shares occurred outside a trading venue

 


Financials
Sales 2022 826 M 974 M 974 M
Net income 2022 406 M 479 M 479 M
Net Debt 2022 252 M 297 M 297 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 7,41%
Capitalization 6 615 M 7 806 M 7 806 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,32x
EV / Sales 2023 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 317
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Admiral Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2 244,00 GBX
Average target price 2 294,82 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milena Mondini de Focatiis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Non-Executive Chairman
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Jean C. Park Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-28.92%7 806
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION22.24%72 763
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED22.14%22 052
TRYG A/S5.36%14 721
PORTO SEGURO S.A.0.67%2 644
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION-35.26%1 899