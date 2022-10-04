Advanced search
    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  14:03 04/10/2022 BST
1992.75 GBX   +4.55%
01:38pDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
09/29UK watchdog tells insurers to help customers in cost of living crisis
RE
09/27UK's Saga shares drop to record low after profit warning
RE
Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/04/2022 | 01:38pm BST
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameWilliam Roberts
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 25 May 2022.
c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
USD$21.80450
d)Aggregated information



  • Aggregated value
  • Price
N/A (Single Transaction)
e)Date of the transaction3 October 2022
f)Place of the transactionNew York Stock Exchange (NYSE)


Financials
Sales 2022 811 M 917 M -
Net income 2022 408 M 461 M -
Net Debt 2022 252 M 285 M -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 8,89%
Capitalization 5 621 M 6 354 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,24x
EV / Sales 2023 6,63x
Nbr of Employees 11 317
Free-Float 78,0%
Managers and Directors
Milena Mondini de Focatiis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Non-Executive Chairman
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Keith Gerald Davies Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-39.63%6 354
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION13.21%70 482
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED26.69%22 866
TRYG A/S-2.38%13 359
PORTO SEGURO S.A.1.00%2 679
QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-21.50%1 620