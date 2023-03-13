Advanced search
    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
2023-03-13
1869.75 GBX   -0.62%
03/10Deutsche Bank Downgrades Admiral Group to Hold from Buy, Cuts PT
MT
03/10Analyst recommendations: Admiral, Alaska Air, KeyCorp, SVB Financial, United Airlines...
MS
03/10Barclays raises Tritax EuroBox; DB cuts Admiral
AN
Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/13/2023
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameCristina Nestares
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO UK Insurance/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP 18.6113,940
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction13 March 2023
f)Place of the transactionSpain

        


Financials
Sales 2022 847 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
Net income 2022 399 M 481 M 481 M
Net Debt 2022 252 M 304 M 304 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 8,47%
Capitalization 5 698 M 6 872 M 6 872 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,03x
EV / Sales 2023 6,87x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 81,3%
