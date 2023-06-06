Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Admiral Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:49:09 2023-06-06 am EDT
2395.00 GBX   +1.31%
10:21aDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
06:44aAquis launches Dark to Lit Sweep function in UK and EU
AN
06/05Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/06/2023 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameWilliam Roberts
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 25 May 2022.
c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
USD$29.61195
d)Aggregated information



  • Aggregated value
  • Price
N/A (Single Transaction)
e)Date of the transaction5 June 2023
f)Place of the transactionNew York Stock Exchange (NYSE)


All news about ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
10:21aDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
06:44aAquis launches Dark to Lit Sweep function in UK and EU
AN
06/05Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
06/02Holding(s) in Company
GL
05/31Admiral's UK Insurance CEO Nestares sells shares
AN
05/30Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
05/22FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% Lifted by Banks, Discretionary Sector
DJ
05/19Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
05/11Shares weak as Bank of England hikes as expected
AN
05/11Average price paid for motor insurance up 16% year-on-year - ABI
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 942 M 1 169 M 1 169 M
Net income 2023 388 M 482 M 482 M
Net Debt 2023 426 M 529 M 529 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 5,22%
Capitalization 7 038 M 8 741 M 8 741 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,93x
EV / Sales 2024 7,33x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Admiral Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2 364,00 GBX
Average target price 2 215,53 GBX
Spread / Average Target -6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milena Mondini de Focatiis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Rogers Chairman
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Keith Gerald Davies Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC10.62%8 741
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-0.16%75 530
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED26.72%26 649
TRYG A/S-4.29%14 186
PORTO SEGURO S.A.3.20%3 122
QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.36.71%2 653
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer