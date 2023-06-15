Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Admiral Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-06-15 am EDT
2209.50 GBX   -1.84%
11:06aDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
06/14Holding(s) in Company
GL
06/13Citigroup Downgrades Admiral to Sell from Neutral
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/15/2023 | 11:06am EDT
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameMichael Brierley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 17 May 2020.
c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£21.80

14

d)Aggregated information



  • Aggregated value
  • Price
N/A (Single Transaction)

e)Date of the transaction13 June 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameRachel Brierley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusWife of Non-Executive Director/PDMR, Michael Brierley/PCA
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 17 May 2020.
c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£21.8079
d)Aggregated information



  • Aggregated value
  • Price
N/A (Single Transaction)
e)Date of the transaction13 June 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)


Analyst Recommendations on ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 942 M 1 195 M 1 195 M
Net income 2023 388 M 492 M 492 M
Net Debt 2023 426 M 541 M 541 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 5,48%
Capitalization 6 702 M 8 508 M 8 508 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,57x
EV / Sales 2024 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Admiral Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2 251,00 GBX
Average target price 2 211,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target -1,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milena Mondini de Focatiis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Rogers Chairman
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Keith Gerald Davies Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC5.33%8 508
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION1.52%74 301
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED28.21%26 983
TRYG A/S-6.50%13 991
PORTO SEGURO S.A.15.59%3 583
QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.38.30%2 736
