NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameCostantino Moretti
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusHead of International Insurance/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 68 ordinary shares awarded on 2 September 2020 under the Share Incentive Plan (SIP) equivalent scheme for international managers.

c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £23.8168
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2 September 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

 