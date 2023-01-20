Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Admiral Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:46:38 2023-01-20 am EST
2088.50 GBX   -1.30%
10:37aDirectorate change
GL
10:37aDirectorate change
GL
01/12UBS cuts Beazley; Berenberg likes Rio and BHP
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Directorate change

01/20/2023 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

20 January 2023

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(2), Admiral announces that Jean Park, non-executive director, has today retired from the Admiral Board including from her roles as a member of the Group Risk, Nominations and Governance, and Remuneration Committees.

Annette Court, Admiral Chair, said: “Jean is stepping down after having served 9 years on the Board and chairing the Group Risk Committee. She has also been a member of Remuneration and Nominations and Governance Committees and acted as the Senior Independent Director. We will miss her unstinting support and wise counsel. I would like to thank her on behalf of the whole Board for her huge contribution over the years.”

Milena Mondini de Focatiis, CEO of Admiral, said: “On behalf of my management team, I would like to thank Jean for her commitment to the Group and her contributions to the Board. Jean’s knowledge and experience has been invaluable for us. We are sorry to see her leave and wish her all the best.”

Media  
Addy FrederickAddy.Frederick@admiralgroup.co.uk+44 (0)7436035615
Investors/ Analysts  
Marisja KocznurInvestorRelationsTeam@admiralgroup.co.uk 

Admiral Group Plc
LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685


All news about ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
10:37aDirectorate change
GL
10:37aDirectorate change
GL
01/12UBS cuts Beazley; Berenberg likes Rio and BHP
AN
01/11FTSE 100 Closed Up Helped by Strong UK Retail Numbers
DJ
01/11Europe buoyant amid hope US inflation has peaked
AN
01/11European shares rise on bets of easing rate hikes; Direct Line plunges
RE
01/11FTSE 100 surges to over 4-year high; insurance stocks tumble
RE
01/11Blue-chips creep higher; Direct Line drops 28%
AN
01/11FTSE 100 climbs on mining boost; focus on U.S. CPI data
RE
01/11British motor insurers slide as Direct Line axes dividend
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 848 M 1 049 M 1 049 M
Net income 2022 398 M 493 M 493 M
Net Debt 2022 252 M 312 M 312 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 7,86%
Capitalization 6 408 M 7 922 M 7 922 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,85x
EV / Sales 2023 7,04x
Nbr of Employees 11 317
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Admiral Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2 116,00 GBX
Average target price 2 304,56 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milena Mondini de Focatiis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Non-Executive Chairman
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Keith Gerald Davies Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-0.98%7 922
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-1.14%73 672
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED1.35%21 335
TRYG A/S-2.33%14 824
PORTO SEGURO S.A.2.55%2 899
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION0.47%1 903