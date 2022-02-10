Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Admiral Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/10 11:38:12 am
3029 GBX   -1.46%
02/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Calm returns to Wall Street for now
02/09Deutsche Bank Boosts Admiral Group PT, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
02/09HSBC Upgrades Admiral Group To Buy From Hold, Lifts PT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Guinea-Bissau president says former drug traffickers behind failed coup

02/10/2022 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City

BISSAU (Reuters) -Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said on Thursday that three people previously arrested by U.S. authorities for drug trafficking were behind an attempted coup last week.

Former navy admiral Bubo Na Tchuto and his aides Tchamy Yala and Papis Djeme were arrested in 2013 in a high-profile U.S. drug sting on a luxury yacht for conspiring to facilitate the shipment of cocaine to the United States.

Embalo told reporters that he saw Yala and Djeme himself during the coup attempt and that Na Tchuto was not present but was also behind the plot.

He also said that among those involved were the same people who killed former president João Bernardo Vieira in 2009, and that rebels from Senegal's Casamance region were also involved.

Embalo was leading a cabinet meeting on Feb. 1 when armed men stormed the compound in what he described as a well-funded and tightly planned assassination attempt. Eleven people ended up dead, mostly among the government's security team.

Guinea-Bissau has seen around 10 successful or failed coups since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974. It is a major transit point for Latin American cocaine headed for Europe, which has contributed to its instability.

(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alex Richardson)

By Aaron Ross and Alberto Dabo


© Reuters 2022
All news about ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
02/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Calm returns to Wall Street for now
02/09Deutsche Bank Boosts Admiral Group PT, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
02/09HSBC Upgrades Admiral Group To Buy From Hold, Lifts PT
MT
02/09ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alibaba, Burberry, Lyft, Peloton Interactive, Warner Music...
02/02U.S. aircraft carrier runs drills in Adriatic amid Russia-Ukraine tension
RE
02/01Goldman Sachs Trims Admiral PT, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
01/31ADMIRAL GROUP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
01/30Oil spill threatens corals in eastern Thailand
RE
01/29Thai beach declared disaster area after oil spill
RE
01/29Thai beach declared disaster area after oil spill
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 809 M 1 096 M 1 096 M
Net income 2021 1 018 M 1 379 M 1 379 M
Net Debt 2021 200 M 271 M 271 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,88x
Yield 2021 9,53%
Capitalization 8 953 M 12 206 M 12 133 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 11 445
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Admiral Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3 074,00 GBX
Average target price 2 928,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target -4,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milena Mondini de Focatiis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Non-Executive Chairman
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Matt Wintle Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-2.63%12 133
THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION6.38%63 372
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED26.22%22 952
TRYG A/S-3.31%15 679
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION0.75%2 934
PORTO SEGURO S.A.1.63%2 589