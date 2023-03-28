Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B02J6398 Issuer Name ADMIRAL GROUP PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Moondance Foundation City of registered office (if applicable) Cardiff Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 27-Mar-2023 6. Date on which Issuer notified 27-Mar-2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.079000
0.000000
5.079000
15400000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4.040000
0.000000
4.04000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B02J6398
15400000
0
5.079000
0.000000
Sub Total 8.A
15400000
5.079000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% ofvoting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information Dan Caunt Group Company Secretary Admiral Group Plc 12. Date of Completion
13. Place Of Completion 1 St Martin’s Le Grand, London, EC1A 4AS