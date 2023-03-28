Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Admiral Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:28:00 2023-03-28 am EDT
2002.50 GBX   -1.06%
11:08aHolding(s) in Company
GL
11:04aHolding(s) in Company
GL
11:04aHolding(s) in Company
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holding(s) in Company

03/28/2023 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B02J6398
Issuer Name
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Diane Briere de l’Isle
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
27-Mar-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
27-Mar-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached6.6870000.0000006.68700020277027
Position of previous notification (if applicable)7.9970000.0000007.997000 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B02J63982027702706.6870000.000000
Sub Total 8.A202770276.687000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
     

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Dan Caunt
Group Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion
1 St Martin’s Le Grand, London, EC1A 4AS


All news about ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
11:08aHolding(s) in Company
GL
11:04aHolding(s) in Company
GL
11:04aHolding(s) in Company
GL
03/27Admiral : Insurify Completes Acquisition of Compare.com
PU
03/24Notice of AGM
GL
03/24Admiral : FY22 ESEF Financial Statements
PU
03/24Admiral : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03/24Admiral : agm notice 2023 final clean 21323
PU
03/24Admiral : Letters appointment non executive directors march 2023
PU
03/22Admiral Broadens Partnership With Cambridge Mobile Telematics to Launch LittleBox Pod f..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 921 M 1 130 M 1 130 M
Net income 2023 398 M 489 M 489 M
Net Debt 2023 627 M 770 M 770 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 6,11%
Capitalization 6 026 M 7 393 M 7 393 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,22x
EV / Sales 2024 6,46x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Admiral Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2 024,00 GBX
Average target price 2 210,81 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milena Mondini de Focatiis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Non-Executive Chairman
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Keith Gerald Davies Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-5.29%7 393
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION8.26%82 607
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED-0.40%20 911
TRYG A/S-10.92%13 363
PORTO SEGURO S.A.4.23%2 909
QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.79%2 375
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer