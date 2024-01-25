(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:
FTSE 100
Berenberg raises Howden Joinery Group price target to 930 (835) pence - 'buy'
Barclays cuts Fresnillo price target to 480 (590) pence - 'equal weight'
Berenberg raises Barratt Developments price target to 488 (465) pence - 'hold'
Berenberg raises Taylor Wimpey price target to 130 (122) pence - 'hold'
Berenberg raises Berkeley Group price target to 5,400 (5,100) pence - 'buy'
JPMorgan raises Admiral Group to 'neutral' (underweight) - price target 2,550 (1,700) pence
JPMorgan raises Compass Group price target to 2,600 (2,500) pence - 'overweight'
FTSE 250
Goldman Sachs raises Quilter price target to 102 (100) pence - 'neutral'
Barclays raises Quilter price target to 85 (80) pence - 'underweight'
Goldman Sachs cuts abrdn price target to 185 (195) pence - 'neutral'
Berenberg raises Grafton Group price target to 1,000 (950) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg raises Genuit Group price target to 480 (400) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg raises Balfour Beatty price target to 475 (350) pence - 'buy'
RBC raises easyJet price target to 540 (500) pence - 'sector perform'
UBS raises Bodycote price target to 965 (940) pence - 'buy'
JPMorgan reinitiates Direct Line Insurance with 'overweight' - price target 210 pence
JPMorgan raises International Distribution Services target to 450 (300) pence - 'overweight'
UBS cuts Crest Nicholson price target to 215 (220) pence - 'neutral'
SMALL CAP
Berenberg cuts Adriatic Metals price target to 240 (250) pence - 'buy'
