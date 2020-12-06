Log in
Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May -media

12/06/2020 | 12:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday.

The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources.

Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

The joint exercises aim to counter China, which claims Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea, the paper said.

"We want to demonstrate our presence to the region and send a message about Japan-France cooperation," Admiral Pierre Vandier, chief of staff of the French navy, told Sankei in a separate interview.

"This is a message aimed at China. This is a message about multi-lateral partnerships and the freedom of passage."

China has said its intentions in the region are peaceful.

But Japan has grown particularly concerned about a rise in Chinese naval activity around the disputed islands in the East China Sea that Tokyo calls the Senkaku, while Beijing refers to them the Diaoyu. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 655 M 881 M 881 M
Net income 2020 444 M 596 M 596 M
Net Debt 2020 234 M 315 M 315 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
Yield 2020 5,10%
Capitalization 8 161 M 10 994 M 10 966 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 11 246
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Admiral Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2 448,00 GBX
Last Close Price 2 835,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 5,82%
Spread / Average Target -13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Graham Stevens Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Non-Executive Chairman
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Matt Wintle Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC22.78%10 994
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION21.98%52 423
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED-31.42%18 482
TRYG A/S-11.39%8 611
PORTO SEGURO S.A.-24.02%2 967
QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.33%2 049
