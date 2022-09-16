Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Admiral Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-16 am EDT
2272.00 GBX   +0.44%
08:51aSanctions hamper Russia's ability to make advanced weapons, NATO says
RE
09/15Berenberg Maintains Admiral at Buy, Trims PT
MT
09/09A MESSAGE FROM OUR GROUP CEO ON THE PASSING OF HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH II :
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sanctions hamper Russia's ability to make advanced weapons -NATO

09/16/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
STORY: "They are hampered more and more by the sanctions - because some of the components that they need for their weapons systems come from the Western industry," Rob Bauer, a Dutch Admiral who chairs NATO's Military Committee, said in an interview.

Both sides in the war are facing challenges because the conventional conflict has required expending military supplies at rates unseen in decades, said Bauer.

"As far as we know, the Russians still have a considerable industrial base and are able to produce a lot of ammunition. And they still have a lot of ammunition", he added, speaking ahead of a two-day meeting of NATO defense chiefs starting in Estonia later on Friday.

The United States, the European Union, and other countries announced several packages of sanctions against Moscow after its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, which included a ban on the sale of advanced technology.


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 826 M 943 M 943 M
Net income 2022 407 M 465 M 465 M
Net Debt 2022 252 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 7,34%
Capitalization 6 698 M 7 650 M 7 650 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,42x
EV / Sales 2023 7,61x
Nbr of Employees 11 317
Free-Float 76,0%
Managers and Directors
Milena Mondini de Focatiis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Non-Executive Chairman
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Jean C. Park Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-28.35%7 662
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION23.81%74 337
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED39.25%25 137
TRYG A/S4.49%14 572
PORTO SEGURO S.A.7.70%2 747
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION-35.64%1 891