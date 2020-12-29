Zoopla owner to buy most price comparison businesses of Admiral in 508 mln pounds deal

Dec 29 (Reuters) - British insurer Admiral said on
Tuesday the price comparison arm of Zoopla Property Group will
buy its Penguin Portals and Preminen businesses that include
online portal Confused.com in a deal valued at 508 million
pounds ($685.50 million).
Zoopla's RVU will acquire Penguin Portals, which also
includes Rastreator.com, LeLynx.fr and Admiral's technology
operation, and its 50% share in Preminen Price Comparison
Holdings.
Global insurer MAPFRE will also sell its 25% stake in
Rastreator and 50% holding in Preminen to RVU as part of the
deal.
The deal excludes Admiral's U.S. comparison business
compare.com and is expected to slightly lower its future
earnings. It will result in proceeds of around 450 million
pounds for the company.
Admiral, which has benefited from a drop in motor insurance
claims due to coronavirus-related curbs on transportation, said
it expects to return most of the proceeds to shareholders and
use a portion to develop new business.
Admiral shares had gained 2% on the London Stock Exchange by
0804 GMT.
($1 = 0.7411 pounds)
(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)