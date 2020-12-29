Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Admiral Group plc    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zoopla owner to buy most price comparison businesses of Admiral in 508 mln pounds deal

12/29/2020 | 03:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 29 (Reuters) - British insurer Admiral said on Tuesday the price comparison arm of Zoopla Property Group will buy its Penguin Portals and Preminen businesses that include online portal Confused.com in a deal valued at 508 million pounds ($685.50 million).

Zoopla's RVU will acquire Penguin Portals, which also includes Rastreator.com, LeLynx.fr and Admiral's technology operation, and its 50% share in Preminen Price Comparison Holdings.

Global insurer MAPFRE will also sell its 25% stake in Rastreator and 50% holding in Preminen to RVU as part of the deal.

The deal excludes Admiral's U.S. comparison business compare.com and is expected to slightly lower its future earnings. It will result in proceeds of around 450 million pounds for the company.

Admiral, which has benefited from a drop in motor insurance claims due to coronavirus-related curbs on transportation, said it expects to return most of the proceeds to shareholders and use a portion to develop new business.

Admiral shares had gained 2% on the London Stock Exchange by 0804 GMT.

($1 = 0.7411 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 2.68% 3007.8125 Delayed Quote.26.59%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 2.43% 9101.335 Delayed Quote.14.55%
MAPFRE S.A. 0.37% 1.627 Delayed Quote.-31.31%
All news about ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
03:25aZoopla owner to buy most price comparison businesses of Admiral in 508 mln po..
RE
02:19aADMIRAL : Agrees $607 Million Sale of Penguin Portals, Preminen Comparison Busin..
MT
02:00aADMIRAL : announces sale of Penguin Portals and Preminen comparison businesses t..
AQ
12/28MARKET CHATTER : Admiral Group May Sell Confused.com to ZPG in $472 Million Deal
MT
12/18Logistics Set for Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine's Rollout
DJ
12/15Leonardo and JVs with Thales sign 300 mln euro contracts for satellites
RE
12/13ADMIRAL : Chief Executive Officer Succession
PU
12/11ADMIRAL : Outgoing Admiral CEO Hands Over Duties To Successor
MT
12/11ADMIRAL : Directorate change
AQ
12/08Genesis Minerals Hits High-Grade Gold at Butterfly Deposit; Shares Climb 4%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 635 M 856 M 856 M
Net income 2020 440 M 593 M 593 M
Net Debt 2020 234 M 316 M 316 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
Yield 2020 5,02%
Capitalization 8 414 M 11 317 M 11 342 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 11 246
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Admiral Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2 449,33 GBX
Last Close Price 2 923,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 2,63%
Spread / Average Target -16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Graham Stevens Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Non-Executive Chairman
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Matt Wintle Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC26.59%11 317
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION35.81%57 430
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED-38.23%16 638
TRYG A/S-3.75%9 423
PORTO SEGURO S.A.-21.09%3 011
QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.34.71%2 165
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ