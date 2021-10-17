Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Arab Emirates
  Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  ADNOC Drilling Company P.J.S.C.
  News
  Summary
    ADNOCDRILL   AEA007301012

ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.

(ADNOCDRILL)
ADNOC Drilling P J S C : FTSE adds ADNOC Drilling to three of its global equity indices -statement

10/17/2021 | 02:23am EDT
DUBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Index publisher FTSE Russell has added ADNOC Drilling to three of its global equity indices, according to a statement from ADNOC Drilling.

ADNOC Drilling has been added to the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, the FTSE Emerging Index, and the FTSE All-World Index, it said in a statement.

The index publisher, against whose indexes funds benchmark trillions of dollars of assets, earlier announced the same to clients on October 4.

ADNOC Drilling is a unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Baker Hughes retains a 5% share in the company.

ADNOC Drilling went public earlier this month via a $1.1 billion initial public offering through the sale of a 11% share in the company to investors.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 285 M - -
Net income 2021 586 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 5,32%
Capitalization 12 938 M 12 937 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,0%
Chart ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.
Duration : Period :
ADNOC Drilling Company P.J.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,81 $
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target -7,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Urquhart Chief Financial Officer
Sultan Ahmed Sultan Essa Al-Jaber Chairman
Ahmed Rashid Almughanni Senior Vice President-Administration
Yasser Saeed Al Mazrouei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.0.00%12 937
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED13.11%8 928
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION32.79%5 541
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.38.60%3 535
VALARIS LIMITED0.00%2 677
TRANSOCEAN LTD.73.59%2 611