ADNOC Drilling P J S C : FTSE adds ADNOC Drilling to three of its global equity indices -statement

DUBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Index publisher FTSE Russell has
added ADNOC Drilling to three of its global
equity indices, according to a statement from ADNOC Drilling.
ADNOC Drilling has been added to the FTSE Global Large Cap
Index, the FTSE Emerging Index, and the FTSE All-World Index, it
said in a statement.
The index publisher, against whose indexes funds benchmark
trillions of dollars of assets, earlier announced the same to
clients on October 4.
ADNOC Drilling is a unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Baker
Hughes retains a 5% share in the company.
ADNOC Drilling went public earlier this month via a $1.1
billion initial public offering through the sale of a 11% share
in the company to investors.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)