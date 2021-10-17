ADNOC Drilling P J S C : FTSE adds ADNOC Drilling to three of its global equity indices -statement

DUBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Index publisher FTSE Russell has added ADNOC Drilling to three of its global equity indices, according to a statement from ADNOC Drilling.

ADNOC Drilling has been added to the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, the FTSE Emerging Index, and the FTSE All-World Index, it said in a statement.

The index publisher, against whose indexes funds benchmark trillions of dollars of assets, earlier announced the same to clients on October 4.

ADNOC Drilling is a unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Baker Hughes retains a 5% share in the company.

ADNOC Drilling went public earlier this month via a $1.1 billion initial public offering through the sale of a 11% share in the company to investors.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)