  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. ADNOC Drilling Company P.J.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADNOCDRILL   AEA007301012

ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.

(ADNOCDRILL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling net profit rises 6.1% in 2021

02/11/2022 | 02:27am EST
DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling reported on Friday a rise of 6.1% in 2021 net profit, with revenues boosted by its onshore and oilfield services businesses.

Net profit for 2021 was $603.9 million, up from $569 million in the year-earlier period.

Revenues increased to $2.27 billion in 2021 from $2.10 billion in 2020.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the revenue increase was fuelled by additional drilling services to Abu Dhabi state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and its onshore and offshore units.

ADNOC Drilling said its onshore segment was the biggest driver of revenue growth as it supports state oil giant ADNOC Group's program to significantly grow its output capacity.

Chief financial officer Alexander Urquhart said the company is looking at international expansion with a focus on the Gulf market and specifically Saudi Arabia.

"We had a good conversation with investors during the IPO and plans are progressing and I think at some point there will be a more formal update in that space," he said.

ADNOC Drilling listed on the Abu Dhabi bourse in October last year after ADNOC, its majority shareholder, raised $1.1 billion from investors through a public share-sale.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Carmel Crimmins)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C. 0.56% 3.61 End-of-day quote.6.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.72% 90.74 Delayed Quote.17.81%
WTI -0.59% 89.405 Delayed Quote.19.18%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 289 M - -
Net income 2021 621 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 4,10%
Capitalization 15 726 M 15 726 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,40x
EV / Sales 2022 6,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Urquhart Chief Financial Officer
Sultan Ahmed Sultan Essa Al-Jaber Chairman
Ahmed Rashid Almughanni Senior Vice President-Administration
Yasser Saeed Al Mazrouei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.6.18%15 726
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED23.28%9 267
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION12.31%5 157
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.37.72%3 442
VALARIS LIMITED16.64%3 149
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.29.82%2 360