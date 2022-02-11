Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling net profit rises 6.1% in 2021

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling
reported on Friday a rise of 6.1% in 2021 net profit, with
revenues boosted by its onshore and oilfield services
businesses.
Net profit for 2021 was $603.9 million, up from $569 million
in the year-earlier period.
Revenues increased to $2.27 billion in 2021 from $2.10
billion in 2020.
In a regulatory filing, the company said the revenue
increase was fuelled by additional drilling services to Abu
Dhabi state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and
its onshore and offshore units.
ADNOC Drilling said its onshore segment was the biggest
driver of revenue growth as it supports state oil giant ADNOC
Group's program to significantly grow its output capacity.
Chief financial officer Alexander Urquhart said the company
is looking at international expansion with a focus on the Gulf
market and specifically Saudi Arabia.
"We had a good conversation with investors during the IPO
and plans are progressing and I think at some point there will
be a more formal update in that space," he said.
ADNOC Drilling listed on the Abu Dhabi bourse in October
last year after ADNOC, its majority shareholder, raised $1.1
billion from investors through a public share-sale.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
and Carmel Crimmins)