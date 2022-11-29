Abu Dhabi's ADNOC working with Goldman Sachs on gas business, sources say

DUBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil company
(ADNOC) has engaged Goldman Sachs to work on
consolidation of its gas operations for a planned stock market
flotation next year, two sources close to the transaction told
Reuters.
ADNOC is sharpening its focus on the gas market as Europe
seeks to replace all Russian energy imports as early as mid-2024
after gradual supply cuts since Western sanctions were imposed
on the country over its invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. investment bank is working on combining ADNOC's gas
processing arm and its liquified natural gas (LNG) subsidiary
into a single listed entity, the sources said, declining to be
named because the matter was not public.
Both ADNOC and Goldman Sachs declined to comment on Tuesday.
ADNOC's board gave the green light on Monday for the
creation of ADNOC Gas, consolidating its two gas businesses.
The company plans to offer investors a minority stake in the
new company through an initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi
Securities Exchange next year.
ADNOC is looking at new energies, low-carbon fuels such as
ammonia and hydrogen, as well as LNG and chemicals incorporated
into a new business unit alongside the group's upstream and
downstream businesses.
Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber has been the main architect
of a transformation strategy the company embarked on more than
four years ago, monetising assets such as the listings of
petrochemicals company Borouge, fertilisers and
clean ammonia products maker Fertiglobe and
ADNOC Drilling.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh
Editing by David Goodman)