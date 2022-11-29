Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. ADNOC Drilling Company P.J.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADNOCDRILL   AEA007301012

ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.

(ADNOCDRILL)
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  27/11/2022
3.250 AED   -1.52%
12:36pAbu Dhabi's ADNOC working with Goldman Sachs on gas business, sources say
RE
11/21ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC Signs Agreement to Acquire Additional Three Brand New High-Specification Offshore Jack-Up Drilling Units
CI
11/14ADNOC Drilling Company P.J.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC working with Goldman Sachs on gas business, sources say

11/29/2022 | 12:36pm GMT
DUBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil company (ADNOC) has engaged Goldman Sachs to work on consolidation of its gas operations for a planned stock market flotation next year, two sources close to the transaction told Reuters.

ADNOC is sharpening its focus on the gas market as Europe seeks to replace all Russian energy imports as early as mid-2024 after gradual supply cuts since Western sanctions were imposed on the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. investment bank is working on combining ADNOC's gas processing arm and its liquified natural gas (LNG) subsidiary into a single listed entity, the sources said, declining to be named because the matter was not public.

Both ADNOC and Goldman Sachs declined to comment on Tuesday.

ADNOC's board gave the green light on Monday for the creation of ADNOC Gas, consolidating its two gas businesses.

The company plans to offer investors a minority stake in the new company through an initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange next year.

ADNOC is looking at new energies, low-carbon fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen, as well as LNG and chemicals incorporated into a new business unit alongside the group's upstream and downstream businesses.

Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber has been the main architect of a transformation strategy the company embarked on more than four years ago, monetising assets such as the listings of petrochemicals company Borouge, fertilisers and clean ammonia products maker Fertiglobe and ADNOC Drilling. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION -0.46% 4.31 End-of-day quote.0.94%
BOROUGE PLC -0.74% 2.69 End-of-day quote.0.00%
BRENT OIL 3.39% 85.95 Delayed Quote.7.57%
FERTIGLOBE PLC -2.35% 4.58 End-of-day quote.30.11%
GOLD 0.75% 1754.36 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.42% 342.5883 Real-time Quote.96.51%
WTI 3.31% 78.963 Delayed Quote.1.56%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 645 M - 2 200 M
Net income 2022 747 M - 621 M
Net Debt 2022 1 233 M - 1 026 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 4,64%
Capitalization 14 156 M 14 156 M 11 772 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
EV / Sales 2023 5,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 11,0%
