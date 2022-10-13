UAE's ADNOC Drilling secures $980 mln contract to hire offshore rigs

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
awarded a contract worth $980 million to ADNOC
Drilling to hire two jack-up offshore rigs, the
company said on Thursday.
The award will support the expansion of ADNOC's production
capacity as it responds to the growing global demand for lower
carbon-intensity oil and gas, the company added.
ADNOC's offshore operations are supporting the company's
goal to increase production capacity to five million barrels per
day (mbpd) by 2030 and enable gas self-sufficiency for the
United Arab Emirates, ADNOC said.
ADNOC Drilling is critical to delivering on ADNOC's
strategic objectives, the statement added.
Including the contract announced on Thursday, ADNOC
Drilling's awards from ADNOC Offshore in 2022 stand at $5.95
billion.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan, writing by Lina Najem; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger and Uttaresh.V)