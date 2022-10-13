Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. ADNOC Drilling Company P.J.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADNOCDRILL   AEA007301012

ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.

(ADNOCDRILL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2022-10-11
3.490 AED   +1.45%
01:42aUAE's ADNOC Drilling secures $980 mln contract to hire offshore rigs
RE
12:08aUAE's ADNOC Drilling secures $980 mln contract to hire offshore rigs
RE
10/11ADNOC Drilling Awarded $1.53B Contract to Support Expansion of ADNOC's Offshore Operations
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UAE's ADNOC Drilling secures $980 mln contract to hire offshore rigs

10/13/2022 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company awarded a contract worth $980 million to ADNOC Drilling to hire two jack-up offshore rigs, the company said on Thursday.

The award will support the expansion of ADNOC's production capacity as it responds to the growing global demand for lower carbon-intensity oil and gas, the company added.

ADNOC's offshore operations are supporting the company's goal to increase production capacity to five million barrels per day (mbpd) by 2030 and enable gas self-sufficiency for the United Arab Emirates, ADNOC said.

ADNOC Drilling is critical to delivering on ADNOC's strategic objectives, the statement added.

Including the contract announced on Thursday, ADNOC Drilling's awards from ADNOC Offshore in 2022 stand at $5.95 billion. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan, writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C. 1.45% 3.49 End-of-day quote.2.65%
GOLD -0.23% 1670.17 Delayed Quote.-8.69%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.14% 92.5 Delayed Quote.22.97%
WTI 0.09% 87.244 Delayed Quote.17.63%
All news about ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.
01:42aUAE's ADNOC Drilling secures $980 mln contract to hire offshore rigs
RE
12:08aUAE's ADNOC Drilling secures $980 mln contract to hire offshore rigs
RE
10/11ADNOC Drilling Awarded $1.53B Contract to Support Expansion of ADNOC's Offshore Operati..
AQ
10/031,480,000,000 Ordinary Shares of ADNOC Drilling Company P.J.S.C. are subject to a Lock-..
CI
09/27ADNOC Drilling to Seek Acquisitions
CI
09/26ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC Signs Sale and Purchase Agreement to Acquire Additional Two..
CI
09/26RWE and ADNOC Agree on First LNG Delivery to Floating LNG Import Terminal At Brunsbütte..
CI
09/26ADNOC Drilling Company P.J.S.C. acquired Two jack-up rigs for $70 million.
CI
09/06ADNOC Announces $548M Contract for a New Main Gas Line at its Lower Zakum Field
AQ
08/24ADNOC Drilling Company P.J.S.C. Acquires an Additional Premium Offshore Jack-Up Drillin..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 614 M - -
Net income 2022 745 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 281 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 4,38%
Capitalization 15 201 M 15 201 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,30x
EV / Sales 2023 5,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,0%
Chart ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.
Duration : Period :
ADNOC Drilling Company P.J.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,95 $
Average target price 1,10 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari Chief Executive Officer
Esa Tapani Ikäheimonen Chief Financial Officer
Sultan Ahmed Sultan Essa Al-Jaber Chairman
Ali Essa Hoor Alqushairi AlMahri Senior Vice President-Technical
Ahmed Rashid Almughanni Senior VP-Administration & Support Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.2.65%15 201
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED17.72%7 982
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.73.84%4 403
VALARIS LIMITED53.28%4 184
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-27.69%3 828
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC16.97%3 787