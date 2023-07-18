ADNOC Gas plc announced a 14-year supply agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) for the export of up to 1.2 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India's largest integrated and diversified energy company. The agreement, valued in the range of $7 billion to $9 billion (AED 25.7 to AED 33 billion) over its 14-year term.
AADNOC Gas plc Announces A $7-9 Billion,14-Year LNG Supply Agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
Today at 02:07 pm
