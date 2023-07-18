ADNOC Gas PLC (ADNOC Gas) is a United Arab Emirates-based entity which is primarily engaged as integrated gas processing company. The Company is engaged in operations, maintenance and marketing of downstream gas processing, liquified natural gas (LNG) and industrial gases businesses. It processes and produce LNG, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), paraffinic naphtha, and sulfur for export and supplies nitrogen, oxygen and a number of other specialized gas products to industrial and commercial customers across the United Arab Emirates. ADNOC Gas provides sales gas, petrochemical feedstock and other gas-derived products that have been central to enabling the economic development of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. The Company has an integrated gas platform with access to a total gas processing capacity of approximately 10 billion standard cubic feet per day and a liquid capacity of approximately 29 million tons per year.