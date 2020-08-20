DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADO Properties S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ADO Properties S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



20.08.2020 / 11:39

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2020

Address:

ADO Properties S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 31, 2020Address: https://www.ado.properties/websites/ado/German/4000/publikationen.html#reports Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 31, 2020Address: https://www.ado.properties/websites/ado/English/4000/publications.html

20.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

