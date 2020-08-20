Log in
ADO PROPERTIES    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADO Properties S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/20/2020 | 05:45am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADO Properties S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ADO Properties S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.08.2020 / 11:39
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADO Properties S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2020
Address: https://www.ado.properties/websites/ado/German/4000/publikationen.html#reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2020
Address: https://www.ado.properties/websites/ado/English/4000/publications.html

20.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.ado.properties

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1121199  20.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1121199&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
