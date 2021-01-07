Log in
ADO PROPERTIES    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADO PROPERTIES

(ADJ)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

PRESS RELEASE: Adler Group S.A.: Successful closing of disposals - EUR 850m of proceeds used to repay existing debt fueling financial synergies

01/07/2021 | 01:01am EST
 DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal 
Adler Group S.A.: Successful closing of disposals - EUR 850m of proceeds 
used to repay existing debt fueling financial synergies 
 
2021-01-07 / 07:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Adler Group: Successful closing of disposals - EUR 850m of proceeds used to 
repay existing debt fueling financial synergies* 
 
- Successfully closed the disposal of non-strategic development projects and 
of c. 5,000 residential units 
 
- Proceeds of EUR 850m to be used to repay existing debt 
 
- Further step on the path to achieve targeted financial synergies 
 
- Strengthening the capital structure and further improving the LTV 
 
*Berlin, 7 January 2021* - Consus Real Estate AG, a 94% subsidiary of Adler 
Group S.A. ("Adler Group"), has successfully completed the disposal of 24 
non-strategic projects. 
 
Together with proceeds received from the successful closing of the disposal 
of c. 5,000 residential units as announced in September 2020, Adler Group 
generated total proceeds in the amount of EUR 850m. These proceeds will be 
used to repay existing debt to further smoothen the maturity profile and to 
reduce the average cost of debt. The closing of these disposals is a further 
step to achieve the targeted financial synergies. 
 
The receipt of the proceeds strengthens Adler Group's capital structure and 
contributes to the deleveraging plan of the Group reducing the LTV to 50%. 
 
*Contact* 
 
Investor Relations: 
T +352 278 456 710 
F +352 203 015 00 
E investorrelations@Adler-group.com 
 
2021-01-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Adler Group S.A. 
             1B Heienhaff 
             1736 Senningerberg 
             Luxemburg 
Phone:       +352 278 456 710 
Fax:         +352 203 015 00 
E-mail:      investorrelations@adler-group.com 
Internet:    www.adler-group.com 
ISIN:        LU1250154413 
WKN:         A14U78 
Indices:     SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed 
             Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, 
             Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock 
             Exchange, SIX 
EQS News ID: 1158906 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1158906 2021-01-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADO PROPERTIES -5.52% 27.38 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG -1.51% 7.19 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
SDAX 1.40% 15116.7 Delayed Quote.2.38%
SDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 0.98% 15078.42 Delayed Quote.1.13%
Financials
Sales 2020 454 M 560 M 560 M
Net income 2020 348 M 429 M 429 M
Net Debt 2020 5 612 M 6 917 M 6 917 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,02x
Yield 2020 2,30%
Capitalization 2 815 M 3 457 M 3 470 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales 2021 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 968
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart ADO PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
ADO Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADO PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 29,00 €
Last Close Price 27,38 €
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Beaudemoulin CO-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Maser Chairman
Michael Bütter Independent Director
Jörn Stobbe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADO PROPERTIES-5.59%3 457
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.17%48 380
VONOVIA SE-4.22%41 446
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-2.15%24 313
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-4.78%18 259
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.56%15 509
