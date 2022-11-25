Advanced search
    ADBE   US00724F1012

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:00 2022-11-25 pm EST
334.30 USD   -0.44%
11/25Black Friday deals are here, but not shoppers
RE
11/25Adobe Says Consumers Spent$7.28 Bln Up Through 6:00 PM Eastern For Black Friday
RE
11/25Adobe - black friday is expected to bring in between $9 billion…
RE
ADOBE INC- ADOBE EXPECTS CYBER WEEK TO GENERATE $34.8 BILLION IN…
11/25/2022 | 06:48pm EST

11/25/2022 | 06:48pm EST
ADOBE INC- ADOBE EXPECTS CYBER WEEK TO GENERATE $34.8 BILLION IN ONLINE SPEND, UP 2.8% YOY


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 612 M - -
Net income 2022 4 731 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 483 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 155 B 155 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,68x
EV / Sales 2023 7,84x
Nbr of Employees 25 988
Free-Float 77,4%
Technical analysis trends ADOBE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 334,30 $
Average target price 371,18 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Durn CFO, EVP-Finance, Technology Services & Operations
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Garfield Chief Accounting Officer, Controller & SVP
John E. Warnock Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADOBE INC.-40.79%155 416
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.84%46 279
AUTODESK, INC.-28.64%43 314
WORKDAY INC.-45.46%38 141
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-1.82%35 752
DATADOG, INC.-57.98%23 766