    ADBE   US00724F1012

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
  Report
12-15-22
328.71 USD   -3.30%
Adobe 4Q Earnings, Revenue Rose Ahead of Management, Market Views

12/15/2022 | 04:39pm EST
By Sabela Ojea


Adobe Inc. on Thursday posted higher profit and revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter, with adjusted earnings beating the forecasts of analysts and the company itself.

The software maker, which recently agreed to buy design platform Figma Inc., said net profit for the three months ended Dec. 2 rose to $1.18 billion, or $2.53 a share, compared with $1.23 billion, or $2.57 a share, for the prior year.

Stripping out one-time items, the company's earnings came in at $3.60 a share, beating market views of $3.50 a share, according to FactSet. Adjusted earnings also came ahead of management expectations of $3.50 a share.

Revenue increased 10% to $4.53 billion, in line with market expectations according to FactSet. Revenue also rose ahead of management expectations of $4.52 billion.

Remaining performance obligations, a measure of future business that represents contracted revenue that hasn't been recognized, stood at $15.19 billion at the end of the quarter, it said.

Operating expenses rose 17% to $2.45 billion, the company said.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected at 4:45 p.m. ET to show that the FactSet analysts expected adjusted earnings of $3.50 a share, not $2.48 a share.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1639ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 611 M - -
Net income 2022 4 732 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 483 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 158 B 158 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,83x
EV / Sales 2023 8,00x
Nbr of Employees 25 988
Free-Float 77,4%
Managers and Directors
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Durn CFO, EVP-Finance, Technology Services & Operations
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Garfield Chief Accounting Officer, Controller & SVP
John E. Warnock Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADOBE INC.-39.61%158 029
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.79%46 535
WORKDAY INC.-34.37%46 080
AUTODESK, INC.-28.85%43 166
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-4.72%34 416
DATADOG, INC.-54.81%25 557