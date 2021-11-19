Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adobe Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADBE   US00724F1012

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adobe : 5 reasons why automakers need a marketing system of record

11/19/2021 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
5 reasons why automakers need a marketing system of record

Virtually all automakers today have "tier 1" systems (an information system that is vital to the running of an organization) that support major areas of their business because they need to operate with precision and certainty. From Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), to Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS), to Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), there is one thing they all share, which is to provide accurate details on how to run each part of the business efficiently. But where does marketing come into play?

Automakers need a marketing system of record that can help manage an ever-growing complex ecosystem of brands, dealers and markets through both agencies and in-house teams - to ensure consistent and personalized experiences are delivered at every touchpoint, as well as impact the bottom line. And it doesn't stop there - a marketing system of record must evolve over time to integrate processes from other cross-functional teams like product management, customer experience, human resources, and information technology to coordinate activities elevating the end customer experience.

When done right, automakers can realize meaningful value measured by an increase in project capacity - GM Financial realized half-day savings with automated reports giving back project managers 45 hours of work on a typical project, decrease in time to market, increase in delivery rate, reduction in number of revisions and even greater compliance and adherence to corporate processes. Advanced Auto Parts gained real-time visibility in all marketing workstreams across 4,200 retail stores and 7 websites - thus increasing overall marketing efficiency and throughput. Below, we explore five specific ways automakers can benefit from having a marketing system of record:

Connecting all touchpoints

Automakers manage campaigns and content across a growing number of touchpoints from in-vehicle to dealers with increased complexity to connect all touchpoints consistently. Campaign and content delivery standardization is the first step to ensure consistency of messaging across touchpoints by bringing together strategic planning goals and resource needs with delivery needs and execution needs such as reviews and approvals status all in one integrated system.

Personalizing at scale

Once standardization is achieved, the next step is to personalize. Meeting customers where they are in their journey in real-time, regardless of the touchpoint requires connectivity of planned work to content development and marketing automation technology. It starts with connecting the delivery strategy such as customer journey requirements with content development workstreams so work completed can be pushed directly to content repositories and delivery systems such as CMS and marketing automation systems.

Creating internal and external alignment

Not everything always goes according to plan, and very often as the market dynamics change, teams need to replan and align to initiatives on the fly, coordinating changes across brand, agencies, dealers and markets. Typically, each touchpoint is managed by different internal and external teams requiring centralized visibility across all planned work to begin with, to be able to confidently change requirements and understand the consequences. Centralized visibility to all work, dependencies and impact of changes promotes the ability to nimbly react to market changes. This is where the efforts of standardizing campaign and content delivery pays off and pivots can be made much faster.

Increasing marketing efficiency and return on investment

Due to the prevalence of manual and disconnected processes, automakers struggle to track campaigns and understand the ROI of their marketing investments. Furthermore, attributing downstream sales to upstream digital interactions (e.g., vehicle configurator) is challenging when the buying journey comprises of multiple points of engagements across different touchpoints. To address this challenge, a uniform system of measurement is required across the board. It starts with ensuring that teams creating content tag assets appropriately to enable tracking, followed by being able to capture performance in-market and relay back to delivery teams for real-time optimization, as well as to planners to serve as an input into future campaigns.

Driving effective brand governance

Lastly, automakers must ensure their brand and messaging is consistently represented across owned touchpoints (in-vehicle, owner applications), partner touchpoints (dealer and aggregator sites) and paid channels (social, display) as well as across markets - ensuring strong governance between global creative and local variants that incorporate market specific requirements. Access to brand assets and standardized review and approval from top-to-bottom is paramount to driving consistency of brand and messaging. From having centralized brand asset development, governing how brand resources and turn-key toolkits are made available to the ecosystem through brand portals, to having formalized review and approval for localized variants, ad-hoc requests etc.

Marketers in automotive are in the throes of a transformation of their relationship with consumers that requires new ways of communicating, driving interactions, and delivering to the consumer demands. This transformation requires the breaking of orthodoxies, defining new processes and enabling marketers with tools that enable them to overcome challenges inherit to this transformation. The opportunity is now to take on these challenges.

We would like to thank Jake Wells for his contributions to the article.

Disclaimer

Adobe Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 14:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADOBE INC.
09:04aADOBE : 5 reasons why automakers need a marketing system of record
PU
09:04aADOBE : 7 tips to building strong relationships with clients in a remote environment
PU
09:04aADOBE : Creating a mobile-first design for your website
PU
09:04aDIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN GOVERNMENT : Forrester study reveals the future is bright
PU
11/18ADOBE : and Mastercard solutions accelerate digital payouts
PU
11/18ADOBE DIGITAL PRICE INDEX : Online prices up 1.9 percent in October, as holiday discounts ..
PU
11/18ADOBE : Close out the year with some fresh new fonts
PU
11/18GLOBAL HYBRID TEAMS : Why flexible talent is the key to breakthrough creative work
PU
11/18ADOBE : Military families are serving, too
PU
11/18Adobe taps startup Bolt to add one-click checkouts to commerce sites
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADOBE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 758 M - -
Net income 2021 4 797 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 697 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 67,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 319 B 319 B -
EV / Sales 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 22 516
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart ADOBE INC.
Duration : Period :
Adobe Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 670,96 $
Average target price 704,61 $
Spread / Average Target 5,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Durn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology & Product Officer
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Garfield Chief Accounting & Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADOBE INC.34.16%319 243
WORKDAY INC.24.82%74 174
AUTODESK, INC.8.26%70 831
DATADOG, INC.93.62%59 470
TWILIO INC.-14.04%51 892
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.89%51 335