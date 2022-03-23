Adobe : Creative Cloud offering and price update

At Adobe, our mission is to empower creativity for all and Creative Cloud is at the heart of that. We're continuously releasing new innovations and expanding our offerings to enable you to unleash your full creative potential. Over the last few years, we've significantly expanded our Creative Cloud offering including the introduction of six new apps; the extension of our apps to the web, mobile phones and the iPad; enhanced collaboration capabilities; and the addition of millions of free Adobe Stock assets and thousands of new fonts.

To reflect the increased value we continue to deliver, today we're announcing price updates for our Business offerings and the Creative Cloud "All Apps" plan. Most Creative Cloud customers won't see any price changes.

No changes to any Creative Cloud single app plan for individuals . This includes single app plans for Photoshop, Lightroom, Photography, Illustrator, InDesign, InCopy, Acrobat Pro, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Audition, Creative Cloud Express, Animate and XD.

. This includes Creative Cloud Express, Photoshop Express, Lightroom mobile, Photoshop on iPad, Illustrator on iPad, Premiere Rush, Aero and Fresco. No changes to Adobe Stock plans. This includes Individual, Teams and Enterprise Stock plans.

Creative Cloud "All Apps" individual subscriptions will increase USD$2-3 per month depending on billing plans.

depending on billing plans. Creative Cloud for Teams subscriptions will increase USD$2-5 per month depending on licenses and plans.

depending on licenses and plans. Creative Cloud for Enterprise pricing will vary based on plans and contracts.

We know that price updates can be challenging so we're committed to working with you to find the plan that best meets your needs. While this reflects USD pricing, these price changes will be rolled out across select geographies worldwide and will go into effect starting next month.

Six New Apps: Creative Cloud "All Apps" members are now provisioned with six new apps including Illustrator and Photoshop on the iPad, Aero, Fresco, Premiere Rush and Creative Cloud Express.

Multi-Surface Capabilities: Flagship apps extended to new surfaces with Photoshop and Illustrator on the iPad; recently brought Photoshop to the web, making Photoshop a true ecosystem across desktop, mobile and web.

New Collaboration Services: New collaboration services and tools across Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Premiere Pro and After Effects to help you easily connect and create with teams regardless of your device or location. Over the coming months, we'll continue to enhance our collaboration capabilities by bringing Frame.io features into Premiere Pro and After Effects and expanding the availability of new collaboration tools across our other flagship apps.

Expansive Library of Assets, Fonts & New Creative Services: Access to more than 20,000 fonts and a diverse collection of high-resolution assets -- with millions of photos, illustrations, templates, audio tracks, videos, and 3D models from Adobe Stock -- all available in a centralized Stock and Marketplace hub. Adobe has handled all licensing and made this vast resource available to all Creative Cloud members as part of your subscription.

AI-Powered Innovation: Adobe Sensei, our advanced AI framework, enables us to continuously add new capabilities across apps so that you can spend less time on tedious tasks and more on creating great content. There are now hundreds of AI-powered features throughout the Creative Cloud portfolio, including Neural Filters in Photoshop, Super Resolution in Lightroom and Lightroom Classic, Speech-to-Text in Premiere Pro, and Content-Aware Fill in After Effects, among others.

Learning, Inspiration and Monetization: New opportunities are now available to fuel your creative career and monetize your work through paid subscriptions for your video tutorials and assets in Behance. We're committed to helping our members gain new skills, with hundreds of live and on-demand video tutorials and in-app live streaming capabilities for inspiration and learning from fellow creatives.

If you've purchased directly from Adobe, here is what you can expect:

Creative Cloud for Individual "All Apps" Plans

USD$2.00 increase for the annual billed monthly option

Previously USD$52.99, will be USD$54.99 per month

Previously USD$79.49, will be USD$82.49 per month

Creative Cloud for Teams

USD$2.00 increase for Teams single app plans

Previously USD$33.99, will be USD$35.99 per month, per license

Previously USD$79.99, will be USD$84.99 per month, per license

Creative Cloud for Enterprise and Reseller Plans

Changes to enterprise plans will vary based on the terms of each membership, and an Adobe account representative is available to help customers understand changes to your plan. Team and Enterprise customers who purchased software through a reseller should contact your reseller organization for more information.

Pricing Effective Date

New prices take effect on or after April 27, 2022. Existing members will see these changes reflected on select plans at your next renewal or billing date on or after April 27, 2022. Some of the countries included in this price update include the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Australia. For a complete list of changes, impacted countries, and additional details, please visit our FAQs:

We're constantly inspired by our Creative Cloud members, and we're committed to delivering the best creative tools and services so you can create your best work.