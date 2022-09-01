Adobe Currently Down 10 Straight Days, on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since September 1990 -- Data Talk

Adobe Incorporated (ADBE) is currently at $364.17, down $9.27 or 2.48%

--Would be lowest close since June 21, 2022, when it closed at $362.99

--Currently down 12 of the past 13 days

--Currently down 10 consecutive days; down 17.05% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Sept. 27, 1990, when it fell for 10 straight trading days

--Worst 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending June 16, 2022, when it fell 17.27%

--Down 35.78% year-to-date

--Down 47.1% from its all-time closing high of $688.37 on Nov. 19, 2021

--Down 45.21% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 2, 2021), when it closed at $664.64

--Up 0.94% from its 52-week closing low of $360.79 on June 17, 2022

--Traded as low as $361.72; lowest intraday level since July 14, 2022, when it hit $361.46

--Down 3.14% at today's intraday low

All data as of 12:18:26 PM ET

