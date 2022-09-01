Log in
    ADBE   US00724F1012

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:13 2022-09-01 pm EDT
363.57 USD   -2.64%
08/31U.S. Labor Day weekend travel volumes seen rebounding to pre-pandemic levels
RE
08/30ADOBE : U.S. enterprise worker survey shows sustainability at work trends and forecast
PU
08/25ADOBE : Tata Consultancy Services and Adobe collaborate on a bespoke design system service
PU
Adobe Currently Down 10 Straight Days, on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since September 1990 -- Data Talk

09/01/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
Adobe Incorporated (ADBE) is currently at $364.17, down $9.27 or 2.48%


--Would be lowest close since June 21, 2022, when it closed at $362.99

--Currently down 12 of the past 13 days

--Currently down 10 consecutive days; down 17.05% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Sept. 27, 1990, when it fell for 10 straight trading days

--Worst 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending June 16, 2022, when it fell 17.27%

--Down 35.78% year-to-date

--Down 47.1% from its all-time closing high of $688.37 on Nov. 19, 2021

--Down 45.21% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 2, 2021), when it closed at $664.64

--Down 47.1% from its 52-week closing high of $688.37 on Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 0.94% from its 52-week closing low of $360.79 on June 17, 2022

--Traded as low as $361.72; lowest intraday level since July 14, 2022, when it hit $361.46

--Down 3.14% at today's intraday low


All data as of 12:18:26 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1236ET

Analyst Recommendations on ADOBE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 692 M - -
Net income 2022 4 741 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 175 B 175 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,76x
EV / Sales 2023 8,37x
Nbr of Employees 25 988
Free-Float 77,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 373,44 $
Average target price 469,29 $
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Durn CFO, EVP-Finance, Technology Services & Operations
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Garfield Chief Accounting Officer, Controller & SVP
John E. Warnock Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADOBE INC.-34.14%174 770
AUTODESK, INC.-28.25%43 832
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.15%42 677
WORKDAY INC.-39.76%42 130
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-3.81%35 276
DATADOG, INC.-41.08%33 211