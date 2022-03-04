Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adobe Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADBE   US00724F1012

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq  -  03/22 04:00:00 pm
452.13 USD   -1.51%
03/04ADOBE : stops all new sales in Russia
PU
03/04ADOBE : Foundation's response to humanitarian crisis in Ukraine
PU
03/04Rate-hike fears abate but Ukraine muddies stock market outlook
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adobe : Foundation's response to humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

03/04/2022 | 10:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Adobe Foundation's response to humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

Earlier this week the Adobe Foundation activated phase one support for the growing humanitarian crisis and refugee situation in Ukraine and the surrounding region through a series of grants totaling over $1 million USD to organizations such as International Rescue Committee, Reporters Without Borders, Save the Children and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The Foundation will focus on direct aid and medical assistance to communities in Ukraine, and resettlement and transportation needs for families fleeing the country and seeking status as refugees in neighboring countries.

Additionally, aligned with our commitment to safeguard the right to freedom of information, the Foundation will also invest in organizations that support journalists and photojournalists on the ground as a part of our commitment to fighting misinformation.

Finally, Adobe Inc will continue to match all employee donations made to relief efforts through the company's Create Change Program, with employee donations and the Adobe match totaling more than $400,000 in 4 days.

Disclaimer

Adobe Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 03:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADOBE INC.
03/04ADOBE : stops all new sales in Russia
PU
03/04ADOBE : Foundation's response to humanitarian crisis in Ukraine
PU
03/04Rate-hike fears abate but Ukraine muddies stock market outlook
RE
03/04ADOBE : Introducing the 2022 Adobe Marketo Engage Champions
PU
03/04ADOBE : An intimate look at the life and career of Actor Val Kilmer
PU
03/04ADOBE : Digital document innovation at Adobe Summit
PU
03/04ADOBE : Meet our 2022 Adobe India Women-in-Technology Scholarship winners
PU
03/03ADOBE : How iconic Canadian department store Hudson's Bay Company implemented a collaborat..
PU
03/03ADOBE : Organize your financial life with Adobe Acrobat
PU
03/02ADOBE : New anime and fantasy Puppet Maker styles in Adobe Character Animator
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADOBE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 950 M - -
Net income 2022 5 111 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 550 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 213 B 213 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,91x
Nbr of Employees 25 988
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart ADOBE INC.
Duration : Period :
Adobe Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 452,13 $
Average target price 657,67 $
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shantanu Narayen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Durn CFO, EVP-Finance, Technology Services & Operations
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology & Product Officer
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Garfield Chief Accounting Officer, Controller & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADOBE INC.-20.27%216 548
WORKDAY INC.-12.07%61 588
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.58%47 512
DATADOG, INC.-20.17%46 603
AUTODESK, INC.-25.32%46 194
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-4.10%35 951