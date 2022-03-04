Adobe : Foundation's response to humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

Earlier this week the Adobe Foundation activated phase one support for the growing humanitarian crisis and refugee situation in Ukraine and the surrounding region through a series of grants totaling over $1 million USD to organizations such as International Rescue Committee, Reporters Without Borders, Save the Children and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The Foundation will focus on direct aid and medical assistance to communities in Ukraine, and resettlement and transportation needs for families fleeing the country and seeking status as refugees in neighboring countries.

Additionally, aligned with our commitment to safeguard the right to freedom of information, the Foundation will also invest in organizations that support journalists and photojournalists on the ground as a part of our commitment to fighting misinformation.

Finally, Adobe Inc will continue to match all employee donations made to relief efforts through the company's Create Change Program, with employee donations and the Adobe match totaling more than $400,000 in 4 days.