Adobe : Four ways to reduce security risks using software updates and deployment resources

Have your security team subscribe to important updates via email, from both government and applicable IT vendors in your environment. Visit the CISA KVE site to subscribe to the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog update bulletin. For Adobe products and services, utilize the Security Notification Service which provides automatic email notifications whenever Adobe specific security bulletins are published with their Common Vulnerability and Exposure (CVE) numbers. If you need to report an Adobe security issue , please use the appropriate contacts on our website.

Software updates can include new features and capabilities, but also important stability improvements and security updates. Many desktop applications and mobile app stores include update mechanisms that regularly check and install these updates automatically - and customers are encouraged to maintain this default setting as applicable. For mission critical enterprises with large software deployments, and not always connected to the internet - these systems should still be administratively updated as quickly as possible. Every second a security update is not deployed, is another second a door is left open to malicious actors - that could have been mitigated.

Utilize enterprise deployment, configuration, and support resources

Many Windows desktop applications can be centrally managed via Microsoft System Center Confirmation Manager (SCCM) - now a part of the Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager (CM) - and Mac desktop applications can also be managed with Apple Remote Desktop (ARD). Adobe provides instructions for using CM and ARD to deploy Creative desktop updates as well as CM and ARD for Acrobat, too.

The Adobe Update Server Setup Tool (AUSST) is another option to help centralize the distribution of Adobe apps and updates. Supported Adobe desktop software can directly contact an intranet distribution server for ongoing updates. This is especially helpful if you have a network of desktops not connected to the Internet. An authorized IT administrator can download updates from adobe.com, then transfer them via USB or optical storage media to the internal Adobe Update Server, for all the desktops to receive.

The Adobe Remote Update Manager (RUM) provides a command-line interface that admins can use to remotely install updates of Adobe apps - instead of having to log in to each desktop UI and install.

To help organizations that regularly scan to inventory software installation and license-related information, Adobe offers software tagging identifiers for Acrobat and Creative desktop products.

Extensive documentation is available for enterprise deployment and management of Creative and Acrobat desktop applications, including MSI and command line support, Windows Server Group Policy Objects (GPO), configuring certificate based digital signatures that work with Federal and DoD Public Key Infrastructure through the Adobe Approved Trust List, and an extensive administrative preference reference for registry keys in the Acrobat Enterprise Toolkit.

As software vendors increasingly move to cloud-based services, security documentation is also available under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). Adobe strongly supports FedRAMP, and Adobe's FedRAMP authorized cloud services are listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace.

Many vendors run online user communities to share best practices and receive peer support. These communities are great places to ask deployment questions if you are unable to find applicable documentation. At Adobe, we use the Adobe Experience League Community where subject matter experts support users across our applications and services, and we have a dedicated forum for government topics.

When all the documentation and online communities still do not address your concerns, please do reach out to the vendors for assistance. Adobe provides several enterprise support programs across our product lines, including options for named support professionals, expert sessions, training, and Adobe support staff based in the country.