Adobe Hosts Financial Analyst Meeting; Webcast to Include Q4 & FY2021 Earnings

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced it will webcast its Financial Analyst Day and will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings during a virtual meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

At the event, Adobe’s executive team will provide the company’s long-term market opportunity and strategy, as well as Adobe’s innovation roadmap; financial results through fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021; and will provide financial targets for fiscal year and first quarter 2022. The targets will consider that fiscal 2022 will return to a 52-week fiscal year of four 13-week quarters, compared to fiscal 2021, which was a 53-week fiscal year with an additional week during the first quarter.

Speakers include: Shantanu Narayan Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Dan Durn Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ann Lewnes Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Development Anil Chakravarthy Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Experience Business and Worldwide Field Operations David Wadhwani Chief Business Officer and Executive Vice President, Digital Media Event Details: What: Adobe Financial Analyst Meeting and Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings When: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 Where: http://www.adobe.com/ADBE How: Live over the Internet; simply connect to the meeting room on the webpage above Questions: Contact Adobe Investor Relations at ir@adobe.com

An archive of the call will be made available on Adobe’s website.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding Adobe is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com or www.adobe.com/ADBE.

