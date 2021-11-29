Log in
    ADBE   US00724F1012

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
Adobe Hosts Financial Analyst Meeting; Webcast to Include Q4 & FY2021 Earnings

11/29/2021 | 04:01pm EST
Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced it will webcast its Financial Analyst Day and will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings during a virtual meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

At the event, Adobe’s executive team will provide the company’s long-term market opportunity and strategy, as well as Adobe’s innovation roadmap; financial results through fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021; and will provide financial targets for fiscal year and first quarter 2022. The targets will consider that fiscal 2022 will return to a 52-week fiscal year of four 13-week quarters, compared to fiscal 2021, which was a 53-week fiscal year with an additional week during the first quarter.

Speakers include:

Shantanu Narayan

 

Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Dan Durn

 

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ann Lewnes

 

Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Development

Anil Chakravarthy

 

Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Experience Business and Worldwide Field Operations

David Wadhwani

 

Chief Business Officer and Executive Vice President, Digital Media

 

 

Event Details:

What:

 

Adobe Financial Analyst Meeting and Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings

When:

 

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

Where:

 

http://www.adobe.com/ADBE

How:

 

Live over the Internet; simply connect to the meeting room on the webpage above

Questions:

 

Contact Adobe Investor Relations at ir@adobe.com

An archive of the call will be made available on Adobe’s website.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding Adobe is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com or www.adobe.com/ADBE.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2021 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
