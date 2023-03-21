Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adobe Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADBE   US00724F1012

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:34:13 2023-03-21 am EDT
366.95 USD   +1.12%
09:25aAdobe Redefines Product Analytics Category by Unifying Customer Journey Insights across Marketing and Product
BU
09:23aAdobe Express for Enterprise Empowers Anyone at Any Business to Create and Deliver On-Brand Content
BU
09:23aWorld's Leading Customer Data Platform Adobe Real-Time CDP Debuts Industry-First Innovations
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adobe Redefines Product Analytics Category by Unifying Customer Journey Insights across Marketing and Product

03/21/2023 | 09:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • New Adobe Product Analytics brings purpose-built insights for product teams directly into Adobe Experience Cloud
  • Customer Experience teams can now look deeply across marketing and product insights for a single customer view
  • Product analytics capabilities flow natively into Customer Journey Analytics to enable collaboration across customer experience teams

Today, at Adobe Summit – the world’s largest Digital Experience Conference – Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) unveiled new Adobe Product Analytics in Adobe Experience Cloud. The new application reimagines the product analytics category by unifying customer journey insights across marketing and product. For the first time teams focused on customer experiences can benefit from a truly unified view of the customer and collaborate seamlessly across an organization – driving profitable growth as a result.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005561/en/

The need for product teams to work more closely with their marketing counterparts has grown significantly in recent years, as product-led growth depends on rapid feedback analysis and feature iteration following an initial product launch. Working together, product and marketing teams can create more effective customer engagement strategies, messaging, and enablement content, ultimately improving customers’ opinions of brands.

“Across every sector, brands require a more comprehensive view of the customer journey, which is driving the convergence of the analytics space across product, marketing and customer experience,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud platform and products at Adobe. “As Adobe continues to expand Adobe Experience Cloud, we are introducing Product Analytics to deliver insights across online and offline touchpoints, enabling product teams and marketers to coordinate more closely.”

Adobe’s new offering for product teams includes self-service capabilities that reduce ad hoc requests to data analysts and data scientists, saving teams countless hours. Users will be able to unlock insights on patterns and changes in customer engagement over time, growth in the user base, and noteworthy trends across audiences. Adobe Product Analytics will surface product experience friction points, enabling timely changes, as well as improving future product roadmaps. Brands can quickly optimize products and measure the impact of feature releases to uncover how they affect engagement in other channels.

Built on Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe Product Analytics brings together cross-channel insights and empowers teams to uncover engagement opportunities or where customers hit roadblocks. With Adobe Journey Optimizer, teams can take immediate action on insights from other touchpoints such as paid media to identify what drove users to new products and ultimately drive more targeted personalization. Through Intelligent Captions in Customer Journey Analytics, powered by Adobe Sensei GenAI, brands can answer questions with greater speed, and instantly offer descriptions on key takeaways for visualizations from cohort tables to fallout charts.

"We are excited about the new capabilities offered in Product Analytics, and the potential it will have to enable our product teams to uncover deep subscriber insights while collaborating across teams,” said Lindsey Weaver, vice president of global product analytics at Warner Bros. Discovery. “With this unified view of the customer journey, Adobe is empowering us to better understand our subscribers and improve customer experiences across all our streaming products."

“As an Adobe Customer Journey Analytics user, we are thrilled to bring product teams and analysts together, enhancing our data-driven approach to developing and optimizing touchpoints,” said Andreas Stuht, head of e-commerce analytics at OTTO (GmbH & Co KG). “As we grow our leadership in e-commerce, we can generate valuable insights through Customer Journey Analytics and are confident the new product analytics capabilities will help us work in a more integrated fashion.”

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2023 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ADOBE INC.
09:25aAdobe Redefines Product Analytics Category by Unifying Customer Journey Insights across..
BU
09:23aAdobe Express for Enterprise Empowers Anyone at Any Business to Create and Deliver On-B..
BU
09:23aWorld's Leading Customer Data Platform Adobe Real-Time CDP Debuts Industry-First Innova..
BU
09:23aAdobe Unveils World's First Content Supply Chain Solution To Fuel Experience-Led Growth
BU
09:23aNew Adobe Experience Manager Reimagines Content Publishing, Powered by AI Insights
BU
09:23aAdobe Summit 2023 : Driving Experience-Led Growth
BU
09:22aAdobe Announces New Sensei GenAI Services to Reimagine End-to-End Marketing Workflows
BU
09:06aAdobe Unveils Firefly, a Family of new Creative Generative AI
BU
05:23aAnalyst recommendations: Adobe, Sainsbury, Meta, Nvidia, William..
MS
03/17Credit Suisse Raises Adobe Systems' Price Target to $350 From $325 After Above-Consensu..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADOBE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 300 M - -
Net income 2023 5 088 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 166 B 166 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,43x
EV / Sales 2024 7,35x
Nbr of Employees 29 239
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart ADOBE INC.
Duration : Period :
Adobe Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 362,88 $
Average target price 397,37 $
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shantanu Narayen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Durn CFO, EVP-Finance, Technology Services & Operations
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Garfield Chief Accounting Officer, Controller & SVP
John E. Warnock Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADOBE INC.7.83%166 408
WORKDAY INC.13.93%49 379
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.02%45 916
AUTODESK, INC.7.25%43 047
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-7.09%31 130
ANSYS, INC.29.81%27 224
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer