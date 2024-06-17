"Subscription services are convenient, flexible and cost effective to allow users to choose the plan that best fits their needs, timeline and budget. Our priority is to always ensure our customers have a positive experience. We are transparent with the terms and conditions of our subscription agreements and have a simple cancellation process. We will refute the FTC's claims in court." - Dana Rao, General Counsel and Chief Trust Officer

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Adobe Inc. published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2024 17:22:04 UTC.