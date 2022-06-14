Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Adobe Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ADBE   US00724F1012

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-13 pm EDT
371.65 USD   -5.63%
Adobe Supercharges Photoshop and Lightroom with Multi-Surface Updates

06/14/2022 | 09:11am EDT
  • Major editing and performance enhancements in Photoshop on the web unveiled
  • New video editing capabilities, AI-powered Adaptive Presets and Auto Red Eye Removal released in Lightroom
  • New AI Photo Restoration Neural Filter in Photoshop previewed

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today unveiled major updates to Creative Cloud applications Photoshop, Lightroom and Lightroom Classic, delivering significant new features, benefits and value to customers. Today’s updates deliver new editing and usability enhancements to Photoshop on the web (beta), leverage Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning to help simplify complex workflows for creatives and streamline cross-device (desktop, web and mobile) collaboration workflows for Photoshop and Lightroom users.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005475/en/

Refine Edge - Photoshop on the web (Graphic: Business Wire)

Refine Edge - Photoshop on the web (Graphic: Business Wire)

“These innovative, AI-driven features for desktop, web and mobile make it fast and easy to create great images anywhere with Photoshop and Lightroom,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president of Adobe Creative Cloud. “We’re continuing to add new capabilities to Photoshop on the web, making it not only a great way to collaborate on projects but also to facilitate key edits in your browser.” Belsky unveiled these updates from a customer event in Paris. They include:

AI-Powered Innovations and Expanded Workflows in Photoshop

Neural Filters in Photoshop put the power of cutting-edge AI and machine learning into the hands of creatives. Built to help lower barriers to creativity, Neural Filters have emerged as one of Photoshop’s most popular AI-powered tools. They dramatically reduce complex workflows into easy-to-use, transformative solutions for photo editing and manipulation. Over 300 million Neural Filters have been applied to creative work by more than four million creatives to date.

Adobe today previewed a powerful new Photo Restoration Neural Filter designed to help users bring old or damaged photos back to life by detecting and eliminating scratches and other minor imperfections in seconds.

Adobe also announced updates to Photoshop on the web (beta) including:

  • New, easy-to-use editing features like Curves, Refine Edge, Dodge and Burn and Smart Objects conversion;
  • Mobile browser access for fast and easy reviewing and commenting;
  • Onboarding and learning content for new creatives and citizen creators who were previously unfamiliar with Photoshop; as well as
  • Performance and UX enhancements.

Powerful New Features Across Lightroom Ecosystem

Today’s updates to Lightroom and Lightroom Classic deliver powerful new editing capabilities and time-saving workflows for photographers. Notable additions include:

  • The ability for photographers to quickly trim and apply edits to video clips in Lightroom using the same editing sliders and presets used on photos (desktop and mobile);
  • AI-powered Adaptive Presets for applying different effects to distinct parts of a photo (Lightroom desktop, Lightroom Classic, Adobe Camera Raw);
  • Key workflow enhancements for adjusting intensity of presets (Lightroom desktop, mobile, web, Lightroom Classic) and comparing photos side-by-side (Lightroom desktop);
  • AI-powered Auto Red Eye Removal (Lightroom desktop and Adobe Camera Raw);
  • New Premium Presets (Lightroom desktop, mobile, web, Lightroom Classic, Adobe Camera Raw); and
  • Expansion of Remix capabilities to Lightroom mobile and web.

For complete details on the Lightroom Ecosystem release, visit the Adobe blog.

Pricing and Availability

The Photo Restoration Neural Filter is coming soon to Photoshop on the desktop, and Photoshop on the web is available at https://creativecloud.adobe.com/cc/photoshop to anyone with a Photoshop subscription.

The latest releases of Lightroom and Lightroom Classic are now available and can be downloaded via the Creative Cloud Desktop app. Updates to Lightroom mobile are rolling out globally starting today and can be downloaded in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

As Adobe continues to harness the power of AI, it is guided by principles of accountability, responsibility and transparency.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2022 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 853 M - -
Net income 2022 4 936 M - -
Net cash 2022 974 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 176 B 176 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,78x
EV / Sales 2023 8,34x
Nbr of Employees 25 988
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart ADOBE INC.
Duration : Period :
Adobe Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 371,65 $
Average target price 548,10 $
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Durn CFO, EVP-Finance, Technology Services & Operations
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Garfield Chief Accounting Officer, Controller & SVP
John E. Warnock Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADOBE INC.-34.46%175 605
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-21.68%40 801
AUTODESK, INC.-33.47%37 610
WORKDAY INC.-47.94%36 126
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-2.38%36 001
DATADOG, INC.-51.64%27 136