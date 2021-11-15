Adobe : TCS and Adobe expand partnership to deliver breakthrough Customer Experiences and Digital Document Transformation

Organizations are under more pressure than ever to digitally transform their businesses, and customer experience transformation initiatives are at the top of the list. Customers now prefer digital-first experiences and their expectations for quality are steadily increasing. To compete effectively, companies need to 'raise the experience bar' to maintain customer loyalty and grow their businesses.

TCS and Adobe are expanding their strategic partnership to deliver innovative, turnkey digital customer experiences that are powered by Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud, and Adobe Experience Cloud. To capitalize on the customer experience (CX) transformation opportunity, TCS has launched an Adobe-focused business unit, elevating the brand TCS Interactive, which will help businesses take a holistic, customer-centric approach to design game-changing digital customer experiences.

"Our newly launched business unit is reimagining customer experiences using a comprehensive stack of Adobe cloud solutions: Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Experience Cloud, and the document automation capabilities of Adobe Document Cloud," says Natarajan Baskaran, head of TCS interactive - Adobe-focused business unit. "Documents are becoming essential ingredients to customer-centric processes in the CX ecosystem. Our strong partnership and co-innovation will accelerate growth and help deliver on our brand promise of 'Building on Belief' to impart unique, unparalleled experiences in the end-to-end customer journey."

Document-driven processes requiring secure and compliant e-signatures and approvals are increasingly a part of business-critical transactions, so organizations need to make document automation a core competency.

"The TCS and Adobe relationship is a close, long-term partnership that has been successful for more than ten years," said Simon Williams, vice president of strategic development for Adobe Document Cloud. "We've already gone to market with extensive solutions leveraging Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud. The integration of Adobe Document Cloud capabilities and the creation of a dedicated Adobe-focused business unit is a natural next step for this strategic partnership and for our customers."

Adobe Sign is the e-signature platform of choice for TCS due to its seamless integrations with popular enterprise software like Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Workday, and its proven ability to meet rigorous accessibility, security, and compliance standards around the world. Adobe Sign was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape has named Adobe a Leader for Worldwide eSignature Software 2021. Forrester also found that Adobe Sign drives significant efficiencies, including helping customers improve signature cycle time 28X, save $28 per e-signature transaction, and earn an average 420 percent ROI on their Adobe Sign investment.

TCS and Adobe are collaborating to digitally transform document-driven processes for departments enterprise-wide, yielding a step-change improvement in employee experience and business agility across finance, procurement, legal, IT, HR, and sales. Powered by Adobe technologies and TCS' Experience-First approach, organizations can access:

Inclusive solutions specifically designed to enable the accessibility of any digital document

Notarization processes transforming the traditional, slow and costly document notarization process with automated workflows enabled by the Remote Online Notarization capabilities within the Notarize and Adobe Sign integration

eConsent solutions for multiple life sciences and travel scenarios such as drug trials, digital passport and vaccine administration

As a top driver of Adobe's solutions, TCS plans to digitally transform end-to-end customer experiences for a range of industries using its CX DesignTM framework to:

Drive a superior employee experience and maintenance process optimization for aviation and manufacturing companies

Redefine the customer onboarding experience for banking and insurance companies

Enable customer-centric telemedicine solutions for life sciences and healthcare organizations

Deliver digital-first sales experiences for retail businesses

For example, TCS is leveraging Adobe Sign to automate and improve the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul operations (MRO) process for a leading North American aircraft maintenance company. To reinvent their process, TCS is replacing slow, paper-based checklists, manual workflows, and back and forth employee interactions with an efficient, Adobe Sign-driven digital experience that will significantly accelerate cycle time, enhance the employee experience, and reduce costs.

Embedding Adobe's solutions into TCS' IP assets, the TCS supports every phase of customer experience transformation from ideation, to detailed solution design, to turnkey implementation:

Reimagining customer experience with a design-led approach. Every customer experience transformation project begins with a human-centered approach to redesign customer experiences. During this phase, TCS also gathers critical information about the customers' technology ecosystem to assist in solution design and facilitate deployment.

Converting design-led thinking with leading digital technologies . TCS designs and delivers engaging digital experiences by leveraging its CX Design TM framework and the power of technology solutions from Adobe that optimize customer experiences. It utilizes Adobe Creative Cloud for solutions that require breakthrough design and collaboration processes. It applies Adobe Document Cloud capabilities when experiences require to accelerate the customer lifecycle, improve employee productivity, and reduce costs. TCS also leverages Adobe Experience Cloud when solutions require digital content production and delivery.

Bringing solutions to life efficiently. Enterprises around the world count on TCS for combining tech expertise and business intelligence to catalyze change and deliver results. Based on a comprehensive assessment conducted during the idea phase, TCS experts implement and test the new customer experience to ensure quality and scalability, so the business can bring the new solution to market quickly and efficiently.

"Our design-led strategy alongside Adobe's cloud solutions will help us envision possibilities of a future state that inspires innovation, creates delightful and inclusive customer experiences," adds Baskaran. "TCS' Experience-First approach powered by CX DesignTM framework alongside the full-services play that Adobe offers, positions TCS well to deliver end-to-end digital experiences for our customers."

For more information on this partnership please reach out to Bharatharajan Radhakrishnan.