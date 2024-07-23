Latest Illustrator and Photoshop releases accelerate creative workflows, save pros time and empower designers to realize their visions faster

New Firefly-enabled features like Generative Shape Fill in Illustrator along with the Dimension Tool, Mockup, Text to Pattern, the Contextual Taskbar and performance enhancement tools accelerate productivity and free up time so creative pros can dive deeper into the parts of their work they love

Photoshop introduces all-new Selection Brush Tool and the general availability of Generate Image, Adjustment Brush Tool and other workflow enhancements empowering creators to make complex edits and unique designs

SAN JOSE - Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced breakthrough innovations in its industry-leading professional design apps Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop that accelerate everyday creative workflows and give creators more control. From ideation to production, the new release of Illustrator unlocks new ways for pro designers and illustrators to more easily and quickly bring their vision to life across brand graphics, logos and icons, product packaging, marketing deliverables, pattern creation and beyond. The latest release of Photoshop delivers new ways for creative professionals to iterate design concepts and jumpstart asset creation to achieve complex, custom outputs with differentiated color and style more efficiently.

To accelerate creative workflows, Illustrator is introducing new tools including all-new Generative Shape Fill (beta) to empower designers to quickly add detailed vectors to shapes by entering text prompts directly in the Contextual Taskbar. Generative Shape Fill is powered by the latest Firefly Vector Model (beta) which is designed to support creators with additional speed, power and precision. Additional innovations in Illustrator including the Dimension Tool, Mockup (beta), Contextual Taskbar, Retype, enhanced selection tools,Text to Pattern (beta), Style Reference and more workflow enhancements speed up tedious tasks and save designers time so they can dive deeper into the parts of their work they love.

Photoshop is introducing intuitive features to accelerate core creative workflows and streamline repetitive tasks with the Selection Brush Tool, Adjustment Brush Tool and enhancements to the Type Tool and Contextual Taskbar. These tools unlock new levels of productivity, precision and control when selecting, compositing, adjusting images and working with type. Photoshop is also introducing new ways to ideate and create with Generate Image, powered by Adobe Firefly Image 3 Model.

"The most creative people across illustration, design, photography and beyond trust Adobe's tools to deliver the most innovative features to maximize productivity and accelerate workflows across ideation, design and production," said Ashley Still, senior vice president, digital media at Adobe. "Adobe's new innovations in Illustrator and Photoshop are built directly into designers' existing workflows, offering new ways to create and helping them to work faster and focus on what they do best - drawing, designing and bringing their creative visions to life."

Productivity and Precision for Designers Across Disciplines

Whether you're a designer who works in graphic design for a client, a fashion designer, an interior designer or professional creative who loves to illustrate, this release speeds up tedious workflows so designers can be more productive - and have fun - ideating and iterating concepts. The tools help across all design workflows from creating variations of advertising and marketing graphics to digital drawings and illustrations, adding patterns to fashion silhouettes, inspiration and mood boarding. Designers can test product packaging spanning multiple pattern and design options, explore ads in different seasonal variations and produce their designs across product mockups in countless combinations.

With AI as a creative assistant, Adobe Firefly powers breakthrough generative AI innovations in Photoshop and Illustrator:

All-new Generative Shape Fill in Illustrator empowers designers to quickly add detailed vectors to shapes in designer's own unique style for concept ideation or more detail in existing artwork and designs.

in Illustrator empowers designers to quickly add detailed vectors to shapes in designer's own unique style for concept ideation or more detail in existing artwork and designs. Enhanced Text to Pattern in Illustrator speeds up the creative process, empowering designers to ideate, create and scale customized vector patterns across design projects using simple text prompts.

in Illustrator speeds up the creative process, empowering designers to ideate, create and scale customized vector patterns across design projects using simple text prompts. Style Reference in Illustrator helps designers quickly edit and scale vector graphic creations, including subjects, scenes and icons, in their own unique style.

in Illustrator helps designers quickly edit and scale vector graphic creations, including subjects, scenes and icons, in their own unique style. Generate Image in Photoshop removes the blank page by jumpstarting ideation and creation with new levels of creative control directly in Photoshop, powered by Adobe Firefly Image 3 Model.

in Photoshop removes the blank page by jumpstarting ideation and creation with new levels of creative control directly in Photoshop, powered by Adobe Firefly Image 3 Model. Enhance Detail in Generative Fill in Photoshop delivers greater sharpness and detail in large size image formats.

To help designers be more productive and have more time to be creative, the following innovations accelerate creative workflows in Illustrator and Photoshop:

Mockup in Illustrator delivers the ability to easily create high-quality visual prototypes of art on objects like product packaging, apparel and more by automatically adjusting the art to fit the curves and edges of the real-life object.

in Illustrator delivers the ability to easily create high-quality visual prototypes of art on objects like product packaging, apparel and more by automatically adjusting the art to fit the curves and edges of the real-life object. Dimension tool in Illustrator helps designers easily plot precise sizing to projects in a few clicks for packaging design, architectural drawings, fashion patterns and more.

in Illustrator helps designers easily plot precise sizing to projects in a few clicks for packaging design, architectural drawings, fashion patterns and more. Retype in Illustrator helps designers conveniently convert static text to live, editable text and identify the perfect font for projects.

in Illustrator helps designers conveniently convert static text to live, editable text and identify the perfect font for projects. Enhanced selection capabilities in Illustrator including the new Enclosed Rectangular Marquee Selection helps designers select objects more precisely and with more precision, which is especially useful in intricate and crowded designs.

in Illustrator including the new helps designers select objects more precisely and with more precision, which is especially useful in intricate and crowded designs. Enhanced Pan and Zoom capabilities in Illustrator deliver faster and smoother performance so designers can navigate highly complex documents with speed and ease - up to 10 times faster with scalability from 3.13% to 64,000%.

capabilities in Illustrator deliver faster and smoother performance so designers can navigate highly complex documents with speed and ease - up to 10 times faster with scalability from 3.13% to 64,000%. Contextual Taskbar speeds up workflows with a menu that presents relevant next steps in user's design process.

speeds up workflows with a menu that presents relevant next steps in user's design process. Selection Brush Tool in Photoshop makes selecting, compositing and applying filters intuitive.

in Photoshop makes selecting, compositing and applying filters intuitive. Adjustment Brush in Photoshop enables users to easily apply non-destructive adjustments to specific portions of images.

in Photoshop enables users to easily apply non-destructive adjustments to specific portions of images. In Photoshop, enhancements to the Type Tool delivers faster and less-manual ways of creating bulleted and numbered lists and improvements in the Contextual Taskbar introduce popular settings for working with shapes and rotating objects.

Commitment to Creator Friendly AI

Adobe is determined to be a trusted partner for creators in the era ahead and integrating technology into our tools in a way that is respectful and supportive of the creative community. We're committed to taking a creator-friendly approach and developing AI in accordance with the company's AI Ethics principles of accountability, responsibility and transparency. This includes:

Respecting creators' rights and never training on customer content.

Delivering AI technology in a way that supports the creative community with Adobe Firefly which provides high-quality, creator-centric generative AI models that are designed to be safe for commercial use, trained on licensed content, such as Adobe Stock, and public domain content.

which provides high-quality, creator-centric generative AI models that are designed to be safe for commercial use, trained on licensed content, such as Adobe Stock, and public domain content. Building Firefly for direct integration into existing workflows the creative community can benefit from every day, including in Photoshop, Adobe Express, Illustrator, Substance 3D and InDesign, in order to maximize productivity to have more time to spend being creative.

Continuing to innovate ways to protect our customers through efforts including Content Credentials with attribution for creators and provenance of content

Availability

The latest Firefly Vector Model (beta) is now available in Adobe Illustrator powering Generative Shape Fill (beta), Text to Pattern (beta) and Style Reference. Additional innovations including Mockup (beta), Dimension Tool, Retype, Enhanced Pan and Zoom and Contextual Taskbar are also available today in the Illustrator app. More details here.

The Selection Brush Tool, Adjustment Brush Tool, Generate Image and more are all generally available in the Photoshop desktop app and web app today.

