Adobe : and Chipotle collaborate to drive digital innovation in fast casual dining

Today, at Adobe MAX, we're happy to announce the expansion of our partnership to reimagine the fast casual dining experience through digital services and targeted personalization. This continues a longstanding collaboration: Chipotle leverages Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud apps to design mouth-watering content that is served to consumers across web and mobile channels. Chipotle customers have embraced these experiences, with digital sales up 24.7 percent in 2021, surpassing $3 billion. In the second quarter of 2022, digital orders accounted for 39 percent of total food and beverage revenue.

In this article Accelerating digital transformation

Faster, easier and more informed online ordering

Empowering customer interactions at 3,000+ restaurant locations

"Chipotle's digital services have given consumers more ways to engage with the brand, and it has empowered our design teams to come up with new and compelling ways to showcase the product," said Bobby Nemati, director of digital produce design at Chipotle. "Adobe Creative Cloud applications such as Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator will continue to play a central role in our digital strategy, enabling us to collaborate and design beautiful online experiences that are engaging and easy for customers to navigate."

As consumer demand grows for digital services, Chipotle will adopt Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) as a Cloud Service to accelerate engagement and support growth. AEM has been at the heart of Chipotle's digital experience since 2018, providing a platform to deliver digital experiences across web and mobile - amplifying the design work that is created through Adobe Creative Cloud. Leveraging AEM as a Cloud Service will empower Chipotle to keep pace with consumers who are more reliant on web browsers and mobile apps for daily tasks.

With Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service, content across digital channels can be updated regularly to highlight new product offerings and inform visitors about the environmental impacts of food. Adobe Analytics will help teams understand engagement, ensuring that web and mobile experiences evolve with changing consumer tastes. The expanded partnership will also support the roll-out of new features that make online ordering faster, easier and more customizable, while enabling Chipotle to scale operations during peak ordering periods.

"The Chipotle digital experience is the perfect complement to our 3,000 restaurant locations, providing customers helpful ways to interact with us, while giving us an opportunity to showcase our brand values," said Nicole West, vice president of digital strategy and product at Chipotle. "Adobe will be an important partner as we continue our digital transformation journey, where we will focus on bridging the online and in-restaurant experiences even further, while driving highly targeted personalization for the millions of customers we serve."

"Chipotle has built a fiercely loyal customer base by bringing together quality ingredients and a respect for the environment," said Loni Stark, vice president of strategy and product at Adobe. "As the company accelerates its omnichannel strategy, Adobe solutions will empower Chipotle teams to design compelling digital experiences that can be delivered, measured and personalized across multiple channels."