  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adobe Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADBE   US00724F1012

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
Adobe : helps take the complexity out of ARPA

12/03/2021 | 09:02am EST
Adobe helps take the complexity out of ARPA

Some opportunities only surface once in a generation and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is one of them. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed gaps in government's ability to rapidly deploy information through digital channels. ARPA was designed to help close those gaps, with improved technology and IT infrastructure called out as a priority.

The act provides access to an impressive $350 billion in federal funding for state, local and Tribal governments. ARPA allows eligible agencies to invest in technological capabilities previously out of reach due to budget constraints. In making digital investments that bolster infrastructure and launching IT projects that improve the overall customer experience (CX), agencies can better prepare for future catastrophic events and support underserved citizens.

While the deadline to allocate ARPA funds isn't until 2024, two-thirds of the country (or, 33 states), have already earmarked ARPA funds to jumpstart critical digital initiatives, while seven states have assigned 90 percent of their funding for this purpose. These agencies understand the sooner the programs get rolling, the sooner the impact will be felt by their constituents. However, the complexity around ARPA rules can be a hindrance and ultimately prevent agencies from acting quickly. Concerns exist around use of ARPA funds and are related to resource planning, task management, and measurement of project effectiveness. Government agencies not only need guidance on how to modernize digital services to improve CX, but also on how to access the funding, eligible uses, resource planning, and measurement of investment impact to illustrate how efforts align to agency strategic priorities.

With more than 20 years of government solution experience, Adobe can provide insight into ARPA's regulations and guide agencies through the ARPA process with solution recommendations. Adobe has already partnered with agencies to maximize the impact of their Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. For instance, the Iowa Economic Development Authority created an economic relief site using Adobe solutions to handle 20,000 transactions seamlessly within days and pushed through $52 million in small business relief. Just as Adobe has helped state and local customers leverage the CARES Act, Adobe can also help agencies effectively utilize ARPA funds by:

  • Updating critical information rapidly on agency websites
  • Improving communication to promote equitable outcomes
  • Enabling personalization to promote broad access and break down barriers to service
  • Replacing manual, paper forms with compliant digital forms, electronic signatures, and automated workflow processes
  • Ensuring digital communications and workflow channels are accessible and section 508 compliant
  • Unlocking the power of analytics to connect digital investments to agency mission
  • Quickly and seamlessly plan resources, manage tasks, ensure smooth transitions, and measure effectiveness

Adobe's expertise and digital solutions can help government agencies simplify the ARPA process and make lasting changes for the citizens they serve.

To learn more about the ARPA opportunity, check out Optimize resources with enterprise work management (adobe.com) or contact us at government@adobe.com.

Disclaimer

Adobe Inc. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 14:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ADOBE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 758 M - -
Net income 2021 4 797 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 697 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 67,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 320 B 320 B -
EV / Sales 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 22 516
Free-Float 79,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 671,88 $
Average target price 716,59 $
Spread / Average Target 6,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Durn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology & Product Officer
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Garfield Chief Accounting & Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADOBE INC.31.45%319 681
WORKDAY INC.8.87%66 665
AUTODESK, INC.-15.62%56 647
DATADOG, INC.72.13%52 868
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.39%49 290
TWILIO INC.-21.07%47 644