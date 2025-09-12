In its quarterly earnings call on Thursday evening, Adobe raised its targets for FY 2024-25, now anticipating non-GAAP EPS of $20.80 to $20.85, up from $20.50 to $20.70.



Likewise, the California-based software publisher now expects annual revenues of between $23.65bn and $23.70bn, compared to a previous target range of $23.50bn to $23.60bn three months ago.



For Q3 2024-25 (ended August), Adobe posted adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $5.31 and adjusted operating profit of $2.77bn, up 14% and 10% y-o-y, respectively.



Revenue rose 11% (+10% at constant currency) to a record $5.9bn, with strong subscription revenue in both the digital media and digital experience segments, management said.