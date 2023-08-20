Adobe Inc. specializes in the development of software for content design, publication and visual distribution. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - digital media software (72.9%): primarily creation, illustration, viewing, conversion and digital contents broadcasting; - online marketing and business process management software (25.1%): web publishing, information security, business resources planning, document production management, application automation software, etc.; - other (2%): software for high-definition printing, online training, etc. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of subscriptions (93.1%), sales of services (3.9%; consulting, training, maintenance and technical support services) and sales of products (3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (52.3%), Americas (5.9%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (26.1%) and Asia/Pacific (15.7%).

Sector Software