ADOBE INC.

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:12:22 2023-03-06 pm EST
347.69 USD   +1.06%
01:01pAdobe to Announce Q1 FY2023 Earnings Results & Host Conference Call March 15
BU
03/02Cybersecurity firm OneSpan explores sale -sources
RE
03/02Cybersecurity firm OneSpan explores sale -sources
RE
Adobe to Announce Q1 FY2023 Earnings Results & Host Conference Call March 15

03/06/2023 | 01:01pm EST
Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023, followed by a conference call with investors at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

The conference call will be streamed live on the Adobe Investor Relations Site. Following the call, a recording and related materials will be available on the site.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding the company is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com/ADBE.

About Adobe
Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2023 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 263 M - -
Net income 2023 5 055 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 028 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 158 B 158 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,03x
EV / Sales 2024 7,00x
Nbr of Employees 29 239
Free-Float 76,6%
