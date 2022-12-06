Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adobe Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADBE   US00724F1012

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:21 2022-12-06 pm EST
329.62 USD   -1.34%
01:01pAdobe to Announce Q4 & FY2022 Earnings Results & Host Conference Call Dec. 15
BU
12/01Adobe : State of Illinois partners with Adobe to power digital modernization
PU
11/30Amazon records biggest ever Thanksgiving shopping weekend
RE
Adobe to Announce Q4 & FY2022 Earnings Results & Host Conference Call Dec. 15

12/06/2022 | 01:01pm EST
Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, followed by a conference call with investors at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

The conference call will be streamed live on the Adobe Investor Relations Site. Following the call, a recording and related materials will be available on the site.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding the company is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com/ADBE.

About Adobe
Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit Adobe.com.

© 2022 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 612 M - -
Net income 2022 4 732 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 483 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 155 B 155 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,68x
EV / Sales 2023 7,83x
Nbr of Employees 25 988
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart ADOBE INC.
Duration : Period :
Adobe Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 334,09 $
Average target price 371,18 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Durn CFO, EVP-Finance, Technology Services & Operations
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Garfield Chief Accounting Officer, Controller & SVP
John E. Warnock Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADOBE INC.-39.77%158 777
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.19%47 073
WORKDAY INC.-39.74%43 947
AUTODESK, INC.-29.45%43 411
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.0.29%36 520
DATADOG, INC.-60.55%23 725