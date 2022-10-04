Adobe to Host Financial Analyst Meeting at Adobe MAX

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) will host a meeting with financial analysts and investors on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at Adobe MAX in Los Angeles, CA. Adobe’s executive team will provide the company’s long-term market opportunity, strategy and innovation roadmap. The event will be broadcast live via webcast and a replay will be made available at http://www.adobe.com/ADBE.

What: Adobe Financial Analyst Meeting When: 2-5 p.m. Pacific Time, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 Where: Live at Adobe MAX and via webcast on http://www.adobe.com/ADBE How: Simply connect to the meeting room on the webpage above

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding Adobe is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com or www.adobe.com/ADBE.

