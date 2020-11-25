Amazon's cloud service experiencing widespread outage

"Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that's impacted some other AWS services. We are working toward resolution," an AWS spokesperson said in a statement.

The outage has affected several companies, including video-streaming device maker Roku Inc, Adobe's Spark platform and video-hosting website Flickr, according to their recent posts on Twitter.

Amazon's cloud services business is thriving on higher demand from companies switching to virtual offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales from AWS, which sells data storage and computing power in the cloud, rose about 29% in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)