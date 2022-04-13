Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adobe Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADBE   US00724F1012

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/13 02:05:33 pm EDT
430.05 USD   +0.77%
#EXPRESSYOURFANDOM : Tips to make your social content share-worthy
PU
04/12ADOBE AND THE METAVERSE : the future of immersive
PU
04/12Adobe Systems Launches Frame.io Video-Editing Tools For the Cloud; Updates Premiere Pro, After Effects
MT
#ExpressYourFandom: Tips to make your social content share-worthy

04/13/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
#ExpressYourFandom: Tips to make your social content share-worthy

You're scrolling through Instagram, thumbing through the food and dog pics, until you stop on a friend's nifty San Francisco Giants-themed post about the opening week of baseball season. You wonder, how did she make this? Is she working for Major League Baseball? "I want to make one."

And you can. We're partnering with MLB on #ExpressYourFandom, where you can use Adobe Creative Cloud Express (it's free) to create your own social media posts - using multiple templates as a jumping off point - about how baseball is back. Humm baby!

To help you get the coveted likes and shares for your creation, we did the heavy lifting and pored through Opening Week MLB posts from social media pros, gathering what we think is worthy of a reshare, and providing five tips for your designs.

  1. Share a funny community experience

Click here to see the full multi-image post

This post made us giggle because if you've ever gone to a San Francisco Giants game, you know that in the 9th inning, the seagulls hover - waiting for the crowds to disperse so they can swoop down and eat the leftovers. It makes us feel like we're part of the inner circle of fans that get it. An IYKYK moment. Plus, it's funny. We all like sharing things that are funny.

  1. Use fewer words, not more

When you have a solid theme or topic, focus on it. Trying to tell a complicated story isn't great for social posts. Save all the long text streams for your blog, text message or email. You can still be clever when you're being succinct:

Created by A.J. Andrews/ @aj_andrews_ - See her post on Instagram

  1. Just because you can use a lot of graphics doesn't mean you should

Like the tip to keep your text tight, you don't need loads of pictures on your post. Too many graphics can make it murky as to what you're sharing and why. Collages are great, but better for photo albums.

  1. Keep the font types to a minimum

With Creative Cloud Express, you have access to 100's of fonts for your social media creation but be careful about how many you use. Too many fonts can get messy and split your audience's focus. One or two fonts will work fine, and Creative Cloud Express will help by making recommendations for you.

Created by Natalie Rose / @nnapples_ - See her post on Instagram

  1. Make it active

According to the stats, people are more likely to engage with videos compared to static images. (Although we think both static images and moving ones work well depending on the topic.) You can easily add gifs (small animations) to your social posts using Creative Cloud Express. Just like point #3 above: keep it simple. You don't need a lot of gifs to grab - and keep - someone's attention. And if you are going to star in your social post, have fun:

We can't wait to see what you make - and remember to use #ExpressYourFandom when you share it on Instagram and Twitter. We'll be watching .

Disclaimer

Adobe Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 17:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 857 M - -
Net income 2022 4 944 M - -
Net cash 2022 974 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 202 B 202 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,61x
Nbr of Employees 25 988
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart ADOBE INC.
Duration : Period :
Adobe Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 426,77 $
Average target price 563,51 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shantanu Narayen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Durn CFO, EVP-Finance, Technology Services & Operations
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Garfield Chief Accounting Officer, Controller & SVP
John E. Warnock Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADOBE INC.-24.74%201 649
WORKDAY INC.-17.28%56 718
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.34%49 686
AUTODESK, INC.-29.22%42 623
DATADOG, INC.-23.92%42 535
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-6.32%34 751