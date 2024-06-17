TikTok's Commercial Music Library, via the Symphony Assistant add-on, will provide Adobe Express customers with access to more than a million top and trending songs, empowering them to quickly create, score and publish high-impact TikTok content to grow their brand

With Adobe Express features, powered by Adobe Firefly generative AI and designed to be commercially safe, and music from TikTok's Commercial Music Library pre-cleared by TikTok for commercial use, users can confidently create and post TikTok content for their business

TikTok's Commercial Music Library will be available in Adobe Express via the TikTok Symphony Assistant add-on starting June 17 at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival for Creativity

SAN JOSE, Calif. - June 17, 2024 - Today at the Cannes Lions International Festival for Creativity, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) and TikTok announced an exclusive integration to make TikTok's Commercial Music Library available in Adobe Express via the Symphony Assistant add-on. Adobe Express, the all-in-one AI content creation app, makes it fast and easy for anyone to ideate, design and share standout social media posts, videos, flyers, logos and more. TikTok's Commercial Music Library is a global music library pre-cleared by TikTok that helps make it easier for brands to find music to soundtrack their content on TikTok.

Adobe Express includes features powered by Adobe Firefly Model 3 and designed to be commercially safe. With TikTok's Commercial Music Library accessible from within Adobe Express, marketers and advertisers can quickly create, score and publish on-trend TikTok-first content at the speed of social.

The Power of Music and Sound

Music on TikTok matters for a brand's success, with 88% of TikTok users saying sound is essential in conveying brand identity and increasing the likelihood they will buy. Through the existing Symphony Assistant add-on, Adobe Express users can now quickly tap into TikTok's Commercial Music Library and access over a million songs and sounds spanning styles, genres and regions, from emerging and established artists that TikTok has already cleared for commercial use - reducing the time, investment and pain of licensing music. According to TikTok, millions of businesses of all sizes have utilized TikTok'sCommercial Music Libraryin nearly 2 billion videos in the last year to help bring their brand personalities to life, through the power of music and sound.

"For organizations that want to stay competitive, producing and publishing engaging social content quickly is a critical and on TikTok, music is a must," said Govind Balakrishnan, SVP Adobe Express and Creative Cloud Services. "Adobe Express features, powered by Adobe Firefly, generate stunning imagery at speed and are designed to be commercially safe. By making TikTok's Commercial Music Library easily accessible within Adobe Express, we can now offer our customers an even easier and faster way of producing more effective TikTok content that works for their business."

"Creativity is the core of TikTok. Content, communities, and cultures are all directly connected to, and built by, creativity on the platform," said Andy Yang, Global Head of Creative Product at TikTok. "We are continuously building and investing in creative solutions to help our brands be creative storytellers and connect with the TikTok community. We are excited to further expand our partnership with Adobe, giving brands the tools to soundtrack their TikTok content and create at scale."

High-Impact TikTok Marketing Made Easy with Symphony Assistant Add-On for Adobe Express

Adobe and TikTok previously announced a first-of-its-kind integration with Symphony Assistant, an AI- powered virtual assistant that can intelligently collaborate with users on their brand's organic and paid creative content and supercharge success throughout the creative journey on TikTok. The TikTok Commercial Music Library is an additional update to the Symphony Assistant add-on for Adobe Express.

Starting in Adobe Express, users can access thousands of professionally designed templates, Adobe Stock video clips, audio, stickers and edit TikTok videos directly in Adobe Express.The Symphony Assistant add-on helps users ideate, explore creative ideas and refine and score TikTok-first video content with best practices, trends, hashtags and insights so that each post can better reach the right audiences with greater impact. And with just a few clicks, it's simple for marketers and advertisers to share optimized content to their TikTok Ads Manager account - all from Adobe Express.

With the TikTok Commercial Music Library as part of the Symphony Assistant add-on, Adobe Express users can take their TikTok content to the next level, quickly and easily. For example, a social media team can quickly leverage the momentum of a trending TikTok song to raise awareness for their brand. A small business promoting a new location can find the ideal soundtrack to inspire anticipation and excitement for the grand opening. A freelance marketer building a campaign for a specific audience segment can explore and analyze music trends and performance in a specific local market globally to identify just the right match.

Expanding Partnership Drives Greater Efficiency and Impact for Customers

Adobe is now a badged TikTok Marketing Partner. The partnership brings together the power of Adobe's industry-leading creative technology and vast digital expertise from TikTok to help creators make and market content more effectively than ever before.

Availability

Starting today, free and Premium Adobe Express customers can now access the TikTok CommercialMusic Library through the Symphony Assistant add-on for Adobe Express in English wherever TikTok is available. For more information visit here.

Watch On Demand: "Design Made Easy" Virtual Event

Tune in to the Adobe "Design Made Easy" virtual event on demand to learn from marketing leaders, see demos and hear from practitioners about how Adobe Express is giving everyone the confidence to create, drive brand consistency and conquer the content challenge.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.