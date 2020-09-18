Log in
'Nasdaq whale' closes more large options trades

09/18/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

A large options player which some market watchers call the "Nasdaq whale" unwound bets on several technology-related companies on Friday after the sector's recent sell-off.

The investor closed a position in a bullish call options spread on Adobe Inc at a loss of roughly $200,000. The spread represented around $935 million of notional value. The call spread was originally bought on Aug. 5 among a group of trades that some market analysts have attributed to SoftBank Group Corp.

Adobe shares ended 1.4% lower at $467.55 as U.S. stocks fell broadly.

The investor sold stock at the time of the call spread purchase, then bought back the shares after selling the options, at a loss of roughly $9 a share. Because the options trades were tied to stock, they had minimal impact on market activity, unlike the sell-off earlier this month, said Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group.

The trade marks the first closure among the call spreads believed to be tied to SoftBank, and it could prompt speculation on whether it is "just a one-off or the beginning of a trend," Murphy said.

Last week, an investor exited large options positions in names such as Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc and Salesforce.com Inc, though those positions had different structures from the call spreads tied to SoftBank.

Also on Friday, an investor closed large call options positions in Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc, noted Amy Wu Silverman, equity derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets. Alphabet shares fell 2.4% and Amazon shares dipped 1.8%, both underperforming the S&P 500, which declined 1.1%.

"These 'whale' tech unwinds continue to influence sentiment and put pressure on the FANG names," Wu Silverman wrote in an email, referring to the group of leading tech-related stocks including Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet.

By April Joyner

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. -1.42% 467.55 Delayed Quote.43.81%
ALPHABET INC. -2.42% 1451.09 Delayed Quote.11.02%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.79% 2954.91 Delayed Quote.62.82%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.88% 27657.42 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
FACEBOOK -0.90% 252.53 Delayed Quote.24.15%
NASDAQ 100 -1.30% 10936.982393 Delayed Quote.28.79%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.07% 10793.28193 Delayed Quote.21.60%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.05% 469.96 Delayed Quote.45.32%
S&P 500 -1.12% 3319.47 Delayed Quote.4.79%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 808 M - -
Net income 2020 4 891 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 917 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 228 B 228 B -
EV / Sales 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales 2021 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 22 634
Free-Float 79,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 544,66 $
Last Close Price 474,30 $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Thompson Executive VP-Worldwide Field Operations
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE INC.43.81%227 505
SQUARE, INC.132.80%64 596
AUTODESK, INC.23.72%49 770
WORKDAY INC.23.56%48 189
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.16.51%36 175
TWILIO INC.125.75%32 880
